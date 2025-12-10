Jeffrey Epstein Bombshell: Swedish Royal Princess Linked to Late Pedophile in Latest Email Shocker
Dec. 10 2025, Published 4:43 p.m. ET
Princess Sofia of Sweden allegedly had connections to dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, according to newly-released emails.
Swedish news publication Dagens Nyheter published emails linking the financier and the royal on December 9.
Jeffrey Epstein Invited Princess Sofia to the Caribbean in 2005
The messages were between Epstein and businesswoman Barbro Ehnbom, who mentored Sofia, 41, and even attended her 2015 wedding to Prince Carl Philip. The royal is the son of Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf.
Ehnbom reportedly wrote in an 2005 email that had a photo of a 21-year-old Sofia. "This is Sofia, an aspiring actress who just arrived in New York. She's the girl I told you about before I left, who I thought you might like to meet. Maybe we can visit before you go on holiday?" the note read.
Epstein allegedly responded back: "I'm in the Caribbean. Does she want to come for a couple of days? I'll send a ticket."
The Swedish Royal Court said in a statement to Dagens Nyheter that Sofia "has been introduced to the person in question on a few occasions around 2005."
"The princess has not had any contact with the person in question for 20 years," the court added.
Epstein was charged with s-- trafficking in 2019 and committed suicide that same year while in prison.
Sofia did not join Epstein in the Caribbean at the time. A 2006 email from the s-- offender's assistant to Ehnbom was also released by the outlet.
"Jeffrey wonders what really happened with Camilla. Did you tell her she has a ticket to New York anytime she wants?" the note said.
Ehnbom wrote back: "I think he means Sofia, the little beautiful dark-haired girl who had her friend Camilla with her." Epstein had offered both women places at a prestigious acting school at the time, however, due to problems with their visas, they didn't go.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Was Friends With Jeffrey Epstein
Sofia was a model before she married into the Swedish royal family, eventually becoming the Duchess of Värmland.
The glamour model began dating Carl Philip, 46, in 2010. They later welcomed four children together. The couple is parents to sons Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel, Prince Julian and daughter Princess Ines.
Epstein seemed to have many connections to royalty all around the world, as he was also infamously buddy-buddy with ex-Prince Andrew.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, was stripped of his royal and formal titles in October due to his association with Epstein.