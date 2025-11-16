Now-Shamed Andrew Windsor's Daughters Beatrice and Eugenie Are Branded as 'Entitled' and 'Dodgy' as Their Scandal-Mired Parents
Nov. 16 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have been accused by royal insiders of inheriting the same sense of entitlement and questionable judgment as their disgraced parents, Andrew Windsor-Mountbatten and Sarah Ferguson.
The sisters, ages 37 and 35 respectively, have long portrayed themselves as modern "working, young, royal women," balancing motherhood, careers and philanthropy.
But sources claim their gilded upbringing – and their parents' ongoing scandals – have left them "tainted by association" and too comfortable with privilege.
"They're intelligent and well-mannered, but they've lived in a world where everything comes easily," said one palace insider. "They've been conditioned to assume opportunities will just appear. It's very much like their parents – the privilege, the questionable associations, and the belief that normal rules don't really apply."
Both sisters have spent recent years attempting to carve out independent careers after King Charles made clear they would not be full-time working royals. Eugenie works as an associate director at the art gallery Hauser & Wirth and co-founded the Anti-Slavery Collective, while Beatrice runs her own business consultancy and has described herself as a "Private Equity Analyst."
But critics say the York sisters' social circles and financial dealings have at times mirrored their father's murky associations. A former royal aide said: "Andrew opened plenty of doors for his daughters in the Middle East, introducing them to wealthy and influential people – some of whom caused concern behind the scenes. The girls have good intentions, but like their father, they seem to attract the wrong kind of company."
- Prince Andrew's Daughters Become Collateral Damage After Standing by Dad's Side in the 'Most Horrific Public Circumstances'
- King Charles Won't Promote Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice to Working Royals Due to Their Lavish Lifestyles
- The Royal Family Is Unsure of How to Bring Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Into the Firm Following Prince Andrew's Scandals
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The controversy surrounding Andrew's friendship with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein continues to cast a shadow over the family. The former Duke's decision to invite Epstein to Beatrice's 18th birthday party in 2006 remains a source of embarrassment, while both daughters have been drawn into scrutiny over their father's mysterious financial dealings.
It emerged in 2022 Buckingham Palace told bankers a £750,000 gift to Prince Andrew was for his daughter Princess Beatrice's wedding.
Ferguson and Princess Eugenie were also named in the High Court as having received large amounts of cash. In a fraud case Turkish millionaire Nebahat Isbilen alleged she was tricked into giving the then-Duke of York Andrew the money by business adviser Selman Turk, who she says falsely told her the payment was because Andrew had helped her obtain a passport. The duke's former private secretary Amanda Thirsk gave the wedding explanation for the payment, with Beatrice marrying Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony in Windsor in July 2020.
A palace source said: "It looks terrible, even if the princesses have done nothing wrong. When your father's reputation is under scrutiny and your name keeps surfacing in money matters, it creates a cloud over everything. They're working hard to be taken seriously, but the connection hurts them."
Andrew Lownie's recent biography Entitled paints an unflattering portrait of the York family's habits, describing "wasteful" extravagance and social snobbery. A former household employee told Lownie: "Every night Sarah would demand a whole side of beef, a leg of lamb and a chicken – even when it was just her and the girls. Most of it was thrown away."
Despite the criticism, Beatrice and Eugenie continue to speak warmly about their parents. "We want to show people who we are: working, young, royal women... not afraid of putting ourselves out there," Eugenie told Vogue.
Beatrice added in the same chat: "We are the first: young women trying to build careers and have personal lives, and we're also princesses and doing all of this in the public eye."