Prince Andrew Hosted Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Harvey Weinstein at Royal Lodge Years Before Scandal Exploded

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew hosted Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Harvey Weinstein at the Royal Lodge in 2006, per BBC.

It was previously believed the trio only attended the party at Windsor Castle — not that they spent time inside Andrew’s private residence. Sources now said Epstein, Maxwell and Weinstein stopped by the Royal Lodge before heading to the main event inside the castle’s state rooms, where guests enjoyed a champagne reception and banquet. BBC analyzed a previously released photo of the trio, matching the trees and patio wall to known images of Royal Lodge. Just eight days after that celebration, Epstein was arrested in Florida.

Years later, when Newsnight pressed Andrew on why Epstein was even invited, he insisted he didn’t know about the active warrant. “Certainly I wasn't aware when the invitation was issued what was going on in the United States and I wasn't aware until the media picked up on it because he never said anything about it,” he said.

Source: MEGA The visit happened before Princess Beatrice’s masked 18th birthday party at Windsor Castle.

As OK! reported, Andrew — who has been accused by Virginia Giuffre of sexually assaulting her — has lived at the Royal Lodge for over 20 years. While it might be a royal perk, the financial arrangement has caused major public backlash.

Documents released by The Crown Estate showed Andrew paid £1 million [about $1.34 million USD] to lock in a long-term lease in 2003, then spent another £7.5 million [about $10 million USD] on renovations. That huge investment was treated like prepaid rent — meaning his yearly cost has technically been just “one peppercorn (if demanded).” In other words, almost nothing. Because of the unusual deal, if he ever moves out before the lease ends in 2078, the Crown Estate would actually owe him around half a million pounds. Still, people inside royal circles are questioning how he manages the massive upkeep.

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein was arrested just days after attending the event.

“Andrew is not believed to have received any significant inheritance from the Queen or Queen Mother, raising fresh questions about how he can afford to stay in the property – particularly when he now receives no personal allowance from the King, or public funding,” a source explained to Daily Mail.

This has once again sparked demands for transparency about his living situation — especially given his history with Epstein. To complicate matters even more, Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson reportedly want two new homes if they’re expected to leave Royal Lodge. The Duke is negotiating with King Charles’ aides but does not want to give up the residence he’s held for more than two decades.

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew has lived at Royal Lodge for more than 20 years under a highly controversial lease deal.

During these ongoing talks, Andrew has requested Frogmore Cottage — formerly occupied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — as his potential new home. Meanwhile, Ferguson, who still lives with him at Royal Lodge, is said to be eyeing Adelaide Cottage nearby. Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — are expected to move out of Adelaide Cottage soon, relocating to Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom historic home in Windsor Great Park.