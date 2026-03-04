Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Seemed 'Impatient' and Showed 'Discomfort' Toward Kate Middleton During Christmas, Body Language Expert Claims
March 4 2026, Published 6:19 p.m. ET
Kate Middleton reportedly has a rocky relationship with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
The York sisters appeared reluctant to speak with Kate, 44, during Christmas celebrations last year.
According to body language expert Judi James, who looked at footage from the royal family's annual Christmas walkabout at Sandringham, their interaction was off.
"There is a type of smile known as a performed or applied rictus that is a wide smile that appears effortful and not prompted by authentic pleasure. Often the wider the smile, the more negative the emotions being masked, which could be why Beatrice's smile here, as she waits for the Waleses to go first, hints at what could be awkwardness or dislike," Judi recently told Daily Mail.
During the holiday event, Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, were "huddling" together off to the side amongst the other members of the royal family.
Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice Smiled 'Through Gritted Teeth' at the Walkabout
"The smiles could suggest some conversation through gritted teeth as they watch [Prince] William, Kate, and the children take the lead," James noted, adding that the sisters "shuffled off together to the left where they stand together beaming their smiles at the group."
When Beatrice glanced down at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, it "hinted at some quiet impatience or discomfort at having to hang around dutifully and compliantly until they move on."
"There is no sign of any socializing between them here or any intent of catching Kate's eye to make the smiles more sociably friendly," she said.
Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice Chose Not to Attend Kate Middleton's Carol Service
Kate and William, 43, also reportedly didn't give Beatrice and Eugenie presents last year in an interesting twist.
The Firm's annual Nativity Day outing came just weeks after Kate's Together at Christmas carol service took place earlier that month.
However, Beatrice and Eugenie were unable to attend. "Wish Bea and I could have been celebrating tonight with our family. Wishing @princeandprincessofwales such a special evening at her incredible carol service. What an amazing message of hope," Eugenie wrote on Instagram at the time.
Despite the nice message shared online, the sisters reportedly had been “trash-talking” Kate and William behind the scenes.
“These bad feelings towards William will do them no good in the long run, but right now, the emotion is running sky-high,” an insider told the National Examiner last year.
“They can’t help themselves. At the end of the day, they’re their parents’ daughters, very headstrong and defiant, and that’s really coming to the fore," they added.