Kate Middleton Wants a 'Big Turnout' at Royal Christmas Concert Despite Queen Camilla's Recent Health Woes
Kate Middleton isn't letting Queen Camilla's health challenges stop her from enjoying the royal family's annual Christmas concert, as the former is expected to attend as she's now cancer-free.
“It has been a tough year for the royals. Christmas is seen as a season of hope by many people and renewal," historian Garreth Russell told GB News. “So it would be wonderful to see many people at the concert."
“Obviously though, everyone knows that winter is a tricky season with health. With Christmas Joy often comes the sneezes," he continued.
Currently, Camilla is taking a break from engagements to focus on recovering from an illness while King Charles is undergoing cancer treatment.
“So it's worth remembering that in the way the Queen has had a chest infection, people might have to miss it on health grounds," Russell pointed out when chatting about the royals' upcoming gathering.
“Short term, it's the same with Christmas services up and down the country," he noted. "But I think everyone who can be there will be there.”
The Middletons, who often participate in the annual holiday service, stood by Kate and Prince William's sides throughout her cancer journey.
“We will see a big turnout from the senior royals, and, of course, from the princess's family, the Middletons," Russell shared. “We've seen a lot of support from them in the past, certainly with everything that's happened with the princess in the past year."
"We will see a really big turnout from friends and family, both the royal family and her own birth family, the Middletons," he added.
Camilla recently skipped Remembrance Sunday due to her health, and a spokesperson shared that the royal's well-being would continue to come first.
"Following a recent chest infection, The Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritize sufficient rest," a palace spokesperson said after Camilla pulled out of the Royal Variety Performance event.
"With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight’s Royal Variety Performance. His Majesty will attend as planned," the statement continued.
According to the rep, Camilla was "naturally disappointed to miss the evening's entertainments, and sends her sincere apologies to all those involved, but is a great believer that 'the show must go on.'"
"She hopes to be back to full strength and regular public duties very soon," the insider added.
It's unclear when Camilla will return to public engagements, but royal experts still expect multiple members of the famous brood to partake in the “Together at Christmas” carol service.
"I'm predicting a big family turnout," biographer Katie Nicholl told an outlet.
"I'm not sure whether she's going to be involved in the performance at all," Nicholl added. "I mean, we've yet to see. The capacity for surprise, never underestimates it."