Kate Middleton Wants a 'Big Turnout' at Royal Christmas Concert Despite Queen Camilla's Recent Health Woes

Currently, Camilla is taking a break from engagements to focus on recovering from an illness while King Charles is undergoing cancer treatment.

“So it's worth remembering that in the way the Queen has had a chest infection, people might have to miss it on health grounds," Russell pointed out when chatting about the royals' upcoming gathering.

“Short term, it's the same with Christmas services up and down the country," he noted. "But I think everyone who can be there will be there.”