Princess Beatrice and Eugenie Blasted for 'Trash-Talking' Kate Middleton After Snubbing Her Christmas Carol Service

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton did invite the York Princesses to her Christmas event.





Dec. 9 2025, Published 2:19 p.m. ET

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have been accused of talking smack about Kate Middleton after they skipped out on attending her annual "Together at Christmas" carol service event at Westminster Abbey earlier this month.

Despite the York sisters being invited, they chose to snub the Princess of Wales, 43, by not stopping by the church alongside the rest of the royal family.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie Did Not Attend Kate Middleton's Carol Event

Source: MEGA

Despite Kate Middleton inviting Beatrice and Eugenie to her service, they chose not to attend.

Eugenie, 35, had first shared an Instagram message for Kate on December 5, writing: “Wish Bea and I could have been celebrating tonight with our family. Wishing @princeandprincessofwales such a special evening at her incredible carol service. What an amazing message of love and hope.”

But behind the scenes, both Eugenie and Beatrice, 37, reportedly have been “trash-talking” Kate and cousin Prince William since the event.

“These bad feelings towards William will do them no good in the long run, but right now, the emotion is running sky-high,” an insider recently told the National Examiner.

Source: MEGA

Eugenie and Beatrice had a tough choice to make if they were going to attend Kate's event or not.

“They can’t help themselves. At the end of the day, they’re their parents’ daughters, very headstrong and defiant, and that’s really coming to the fore," they added.

Tensions between the Firm, Beatrice, Eugenie, and their parents, Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have been running rampant ever since the former Duke of York had his royal titles taken away by King Charles.

The man formerly known as Prince Andrew, 65, and Ferguson, 66, were also evicted from their Royal Lodge home alongside being stripped of formal titles due to their association and dealings with dead s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Kate Middleton

Kate's Holiday Service Decked the Halls at Westminster Abbey on December 5

Source: MEGA

The Princess of Wales hosted her 'Together at Christmas' service on December 5.

Even though the girls were personally invited by the Duchess of Cambridge to come the merry event, royal expert Neil Sean recently told Fox News that attending was ultimately their decision.

“This is Catherine’s project, and she has the final say — very similar to the way Prince William operates Earthshot,” he noted. “Above all, yes, the royal family wants to be seen as united amid what has been a very difficult year.”

Source: MEGA

The man formerly known as Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, were stripped of their royal titles by King Charles.

"This puts the sisters in a very difficult dilemma,” he said. “If they don’t attend, it looks like they’re snubbing a prestigious invite. If they do attend, they know there could be a media circus with them at the center of attention The idea is that the sisters would make a low-key entrance and show support.”

According to Daily Mail, however, a source alleged that the princesses "were touched at the invitation, but had previous commitments.”

