or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Priscilla Presley
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Priscilla Presley Admits She Felt 'Free' After Split From Late Husband Elvis: 'I Catered to Everything'

Photo of Elvis, Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley
Source: MEGA

Priscilla Presley got real about how relieved she felt to split from ex-husband Elvis.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 22 2025, Published 12:54 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Priscilla Presley loved her late husband, Elvis, but she was thankful to break away.

In a Monday, September 22, appearance on TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the 80-year-old reflected on how it felt to separate from her lover in 1973.

Priscilla is opening up like never before about her relationship with the late rock star in her new memoir, Softly as I Leave You: Life After Elvis, and the corresponding media surrounding the release.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Priscilla Presley just released a new memoir.

Host Jenna Bush Hager asked her what it felt like to lead a life independent from the superstar's influence.

"I don't want this to be taken wrong, but it was freedom for me," Priscilla confessed. "Freedom, because it was Elvis' life, and I catered to everything. I'm his life...and what his obligations were. I lived with six other guys, and I was the only woman at that time."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Priscilla Presley was married to Elvis for six years.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Priscilla Presley was married to Elvis for six years.

Even when Priscilla started dating again, she and her ex-husband of six years would talk on the phone.

"I would call him about certain things...our daughter," explained Priscilla, who shared Lisa Marie with the "Burning Love" singer. "We had really good, honest conversations. It kind of broke the ice of being his wife that we talked and shared things. It was actually better than being married."

She never remarried, but it wasn't because of Elvis, who died from a heart attack in 1977.

"I just couldn't find anyone," Priscilla stated bluntly.

MORE ON:
Priscilla Presley

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Priscilla Presley Was Protective Over Daughter Lisa Marie

Image of Priscilla and Elvis Presley shared a daughter.
Source: MEGA

Priscilla and Elvis Presley shared a daughter.

The businesswoman went on to detail her relationship with Lisa Marie, who passed away after a small bowel obstruction following bariatric surgery led to cardiac arrest in 2023.

"She was my only daughter, and I really doted over her," she said. "Even with her friends, I was cautious about who she would hang out with and who she would get information from. She always liked older boys...so did I. Probably from that, I was nervous about her being free and on her own. But she just had a mind of her own and really wanted to go out and experience the world. I had to give her a lot of that [while] being a mother concerned."

Priscilla Presley Reacts to 'Elvis' Movie

Image of Priscilla Presley thought Austin Butler did Elvis justice in the biopic.
Source: MEGA

Priscilla Presley thought Austin Butler did Elvis justice in the biopic.

The 2022 Elvis movie brought the mother-daughter duo closer together as they bonded over their shared past.

"Austin [Butler] did an amazing job. I have to give that to him. Lisa and I were both concerned how that was going to turn out, how the movie was going to turn out, and we both became friends," Priscilla recounted. "She adored Austin. He was such a nice guy, and still is, obviously. He was just right on. He did two years of studying."

The mom added, "[The film] opened the door again for these younger generations to know who Elvis Presley is."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.