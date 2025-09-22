or
Priscilla Presley Reveals Elvis 'Forced Himself' on Her After Finding Out She Was Having an Affair: 'An Unhappy Memory'

Priscilla and Elvis Presley famously met when she was 14 and he was 24.

Profile Image

Sept. 22 2025, Published 10:24 a.m. ET

Priscilla Presley's final intimate memory with her ex-husband, Elvis Presley, wasn't a good one.

In her new memoir, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis, the 80-year-old accused the late King of Rock and Roll of sexually assaulting her after he discovered her affair with their daughter Lisa Marie Presley's karate instructor, Mike Stone.

Priscilla wrote about how this was her ultimate reason for leaving Elvis in 1972, when Lisa Marie was 4 years old.

Priscilla Presley revealed secrets about her and Elvis' relationship in her new memoir.

After her affair was exposed, Elvis, who cheated on Priscilla multiple times throughout their relationship, went ballistic.

Priscilla claimed the "Burning Love" singer "forced" himself on her "the way he imagined a karate master doing it…it left me with an unhappy memory of my last experience of sexual intimacy with Elvis."

The businesswoman said Elvis was so angry about Priscilla's unfaithful fling that he even asked his best friend Joe Esposito to hire a hit man and take out Mike — though he was eventually talked off the ledge.

Priscilla Presley Doesn't 'Regret' Leaving Elvis

Priscilla Presley said Elvis 'forced himself' on her after finding out she was having an affair.

In her memoir, Priscilla additionally reflected on her decision to leave Elvis.

While Priscilla initiated their 1972 split, Elvis was ultimately the one to file for divorce the following year.

"As difficult as it was, I never regretted my decision to leave Elvis. But I never ceased to mourn it," she expressed.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley shared one daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

With their split came co-parenting responsibilities — until Elvis died of a heart attack at age 42 in 1977

"Raising my daughter was a challenge for both of us," Priscilla recalled. "She was strong-willed from the beginning. Like her dad, she just came that way. Lisa had a mind of her own, and being Elvis’s daughter only reinforced it."

Despite challenges, Priscilla was grateful to have Lisa Marie in her life — though she almost didn't carry her daughter to term.

"Neither Elvis nor I was ready for a child," confessed Priscilla, who was just 14 when she met Elvis, then 24, in Germany while he was serving for the U.S. Army in 1959.

Elvis Presley Asked Priscilla If She Wanted an Abortion

Lisa Marie Presley devastatingly died at age 54 in January 2023.

"Our wedding had meant I could finally come out in the open," she said of the pair's 1967 nuptials. "I was so excited. But when I got pregnant on my wedding night, those dreams fell apart."

"For weeks, Elvis and I worried in silence about what was to come. At my lowest point, I even wondered how I’d feel if I had an accident and miscarried. I felt so guilty that I was even having these thoughts," Priscilla penned.

Priscilla noted Elvis "looked at me one day and asked if I wanted to have an abortion. He told me he’d support whatever I wanted. His words were a wake-up call."

"The enormity of it hit me head-on, and I began to cry. I told him, 'No! We can’t do that. This is our baby!'" she declared.

As soon as Lisa Marie was born in February 1968, Priscilla admitted she and Elvis immediately "fell hopelessly in love with her."

