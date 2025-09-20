Priscilla Presley Says Elvis 'Would’ve Gone Ballistic' If He Knew Robert Kardashian Was in Her Bed During Secret Phone Call

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Priscilla and Elvis Presley shared a daughter, Lisa Marie.

One night in 1975, Elvis called Priscilla after he finished a performance at 2 a.m. — and had no idea Robert was in bed with her. "It hadn’t crossed [Elvis'] mind that I might have been asleep. It had certainly never occurred to him that I might be with another man," she recalled wrote. "Despite our divorce, he still couldn’t wrap his head around my being with someone else." Priscilla confessed the "Can't Help Falling in Love" singer would "have gone ballistic, maybe literally, if he’d known Robert was in my bedroom."

Priscilla Presley Kept Robert Kardashian a Secret From Ex Elvis

Source: MEGA Elvis Presley called his ex Priscilla after a performance while she was in bed with Robert Kardashian.

"Elvis always carried a loaded gun, sometimes more than one," the 80-year-old admitted of her ex-husband — whom she shared late daughter Lisa Marie Presley with. (Lisa died in January 2023 from a small bowel obstruction.) Priscilla said she was also able to hide Elvis' call from Robert — who later married Kris Jenner in 1978 before welcoming kids Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Robert. "Fortunately, [Kardashian] was a sound sleeper, so I leaped out of bed and grabbed the phone before it woke him," she penned. "I tiptoed down the hall to the guest bedroom and shut the door to listen to the familiar voice."

Priscilla Presley Details Why Her and Robert Kardashian Split

Source: MEGA Priscilla Presley reflected on her relationship with Robert Kardashian Sr. in her new book.

In her memoir, Priscilla additionally opened up about her and Robert's romantic demise, noting she didn't like how the late attorney's "demanding job" made him work "long hours." "Robert was a sweet man, and I liked him," Priscilla gushed of the father-of-four — who died in 2003 from esophageal cancer — explaining the pair had two different goals for what they wanted in life. She shared: "Robert wanted to get married, but I knew it wouldn’t work. I wasn’t ready to marry again."

Kim Kardashian Organized Final Chat Between Late Dad Robert and Priscilla Presley

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian organized a conversation between Priscilla Presley and her dad Robert before he died in 2003.