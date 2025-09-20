Priscilla Presley Says Elvis 'Would’ve Gone Ballistic' If He Knew Robert Kardashian Was in Her Bed During Secret Phone Call
Sept. 20 2025, Updated 1:26 p.m. ET
Elvis Presley didn't know about his ex-wife Priscilla's "Burning Love" with Robert Kardashian Sr.
In her second memoir, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis, Priscilla shockingly revealed she kept her and the Kardashian patriarch's relationship a secret from the King of Rock and Roll, whom she divorced two years before she and Robert started dating in 1975.
Priscilla never came forward about her next romance before Elvis devastatingly died of a heart attack in 1977 at age 42.
One night in 1975, Elvis called Priscilla after he finished a performance at 2 a.m. — and had no idea Robert was in bed with her.
"It hadn’t crossed [Elvis'] mind that I might have been asleep. It had certainly never occurred to him that I might be with another man," she recalled wrote. "Despite our divorce, he still couldn’t wrap his head around my being with someone else."
Priscilla confessed the "Can't Help Falling in Love" singer would "have gone ballistic, maybe literally, if he’d known Robert was in my bedroom."
Priscilla Presley Kept Robert Kardashian a Secret From Ex Elvis
"Elvis always carried a loaded gun, sometimes more than one," the 80-year-old admitted of her ex-husband — whom she shared late daughter Lisa Marie Presley with. (Lisa died in January 2023 from a small bowel obstruction.)
Priscilla said she was also able to hide Elvis' call from Robert — who later married Kris Jenner in 1978 before welcoming kids Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Robert.
"Fortunately, [Kardashian] was a sound sleeper, so I leaped out of bed and grabbed the phone before it woke him," she penned. "I tiptoed down the hall to the guest bedroom and shut the door to listen to the familiar voice."
Priscilla Presley Details Why Her and Robert Kardashian Split
In her memoir, Priscilla additionally opened up about her and Robert's romantic demise, noting she didn't like how the late attorney's "demanding job" made him work "long hours."
"Robert was a sweet man, and I liked him," Priscilla gushed of the father-of-four — who died in 2003 from esophageal cancer — explaining the pair had two different goals for what they wanted in life.
She shared: "Robert wanted to get married, but I knew it wouldn’t work. I wasn’t ready to marry again."
Kim Kardashian Organized Final Chat Between Late Dad Robert and Priscilla Presley
Despite their split, Priscilla said she and Robert remained friends — and even spoke one last time while the businessman was in the hospital.
Priscilla revealed Robert's daughter Kim, who was 22 when her dad passed, had actually organized the Elvis and Me writer's conversation with her father before he died in 2003.
"He was the kindest of men, and I remember him with great affection," Priscilla expressed.