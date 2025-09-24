Priscilla Presley Thinks Michael Jackson Married Her Daughter Lisa Marie Because He Was a Huge Elvis Fan: 'I Felt He Was Using Her'
Sept. 24 2025, Published 4:02 p.m. ET
Priscilla Presley shared a shocking confession when she appeared on the Wednesday, September 24, episode of The View to promote her new memoir, Softly, as I Leave You: Life After Elvis.
The matriarch was asked about one section of the book in which she revealed she wasn't a fan of her and ex Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley's marriage to Michael Jackson.
Priscilla Presley Was Skeptical of Michael Jackson
"What was it about that that just didn’t sit right with you?" co-host Sunny Hostin asked.
"He never really went with anybody before. I mean, he had friends, close friends, girlfriends… but not in a marriage in any way," the author said of having her doubts. "Michael loved to be out in public, and I recognized that."
She even went on to allege that she felt the "Thriller" crooner was "using" her daughter.
"Using her in what way?" questioned Joy Behar.
"Publicity-wise. He’s always been a big fan of Elvis’. Always," noted Priscilla, to which the comedian noted, "Well, who wasn’t?"
"Yes, but Michael really, really was. And so I had a lot of doubts because of how much he even told her, ‘Oh my gosh, your dad. I mean, he was great. He’s my idol,'" the mother-of-two recalled. "And I just felt like marrying Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley’s daughter… I didn’t really like the idea."
Lisa Marie and the father-of-four wed in 1994 just 20 days after she finalized her split from Danny Keough. Two years later, she filed for divorce, though before the mother-of-four died from a small bowel obstruction following bariatric surgery in 2023, she revealed she and Michael tried to work things out after parting ways.
Michael died of a drug overdose in 2009.
Lisa Marie Presley's Rocky Marriages
Priscilla touched on some of Lisa Marie's other romances in her tome, including her 107-day marriage to Nicolas Cage.
"I liked Nicolas Cage from the beginning. Despite his stormy temper (which my daughter shared), he has a good heart and a great capacity for love...Unfortunately, the kinetic attraction that drew them together also made it difficult for them to stay together," she wrote. "They were not only romantically passionate but also passionate, period."
She noted they "fought" often.
"They screamed and they yelled, they threw things, and sometimes they broke things. They broke up," Priscilla recounted. "And the next day, or pretty close to it, they made up. Lisa and Nick broke up and made up so many times, it was dizzying."
Priscilla's book released on Tuesday, September 23.