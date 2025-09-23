or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Priscilla Presley
OK LogoNEWS

Priscilla Presley Uncovers 'Stormy' Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie's Tumultuous Relationship: 'They Screamed and Yelled'

Photo of Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage
Source: MEGA

Priscilla Presley dished on the dramatic details of daughter Lisa Marie's past marriage to Nicolas Cage.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 23 2025, Published 11:13 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Priscilla Presley is finally opening up about daughter Lisa Marie and Nicolas Cage's turbulent relationship.

In her new memoir, Softly as I Leave You, released on Tuesday, September 23, Elvis' ex-wife divulged the details of her daughter's former romance with the actor.

Priscilla, 80, exposed Nicolas' "stormy temper," which often led to arguments.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley fought often.
Source: MEGA

Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley fought often.

"I liked Nicolas Cage from the beginning. Despite his stormy temper (which my daughter shared), he has a good heart and a great capacity for love...Unfortunately, the kinetic attraction that drew them together also made it difficult for them to stay together," she wrote in her book. "They were not only romantically passionate but also passionate, period."

Nicolas was not the only one with mood swings, as Lisa Marie reportedly "inherited" her rockstar father's "temper along with his good looks." The film producer, 61, "could match her in a fight toe to toe."

"And oh my gosh, how they fought. They screamed and they yelled, they threw things, and sometimes they broke things. They broke up," Priscilla revealed. "And the next day, or pretty close to it, they made up. Lisa and Nick broke up and made up so many times, it was dizzying."

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage's Wedding

Image of Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley were only married for three months.
Source: MEGA

Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley were married for only three months.

The businesswoman alleged that the exes' "solution" to their fighting was to get married in 2002.

"Watching the relationship was like watching a soap opera. I was not surprised when they proceeded with plans for their wedding," Priscilla wrote. "Though I had little hope that the marriage would last, I did my best to be optimistic."

MORE ON:
Priscilla Presley

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa Maire Presley and Nicolas Cage's Divorce

Image of Priscilla Presley just released a new memoir.
Source: MEGA

Priscilla Presley just released a new memoir.

Although she was skeptical, she focused on how her late daughter "looked beautiful in a traditional wedding dress." Her worries came to fruition when Nicolas filed for divorce from Lisa Marie just three months after they tied the knot.

"Lisa called to tell me it was happening," Priscilla recalled. "She later described their relationship by saying she and Nick were like tyrannical pirates. When one pirate marries another, they sink the ship. It was an apt description."

Lisa Marie and Nicolas finalized their divorce in 2004, putting an end to their "tumultuous" relationship, and they remained "friends."

"Nick later told Barbara Walters that he still missed Lisa every day, but if they got back together, things would end the same way," Priscilla remembered. "They were better off as friends. I think they both gained a little wisdom from the relationship."

Nicolas Cage Mourns Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Image of Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley remained friends post-divorce.
Source: MEGA

Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley remained friends post-divorce.

The Ghost Rider alum paid tribute to his former lover when she passed away at age 54 in 2023 from a small bowel obstruction following bariatric surgery.

"This is devastating news," he told an outlet at the time. "Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin."

Lisa Marie was a mother to Riley and Benjamin with ex-husband Danny Keough and twins Harper and Finley with Michael Lockwood. Benjamin took his own life in 2020.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.