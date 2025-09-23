Priscilla Presley Uncovers 'Stormy' Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie's Tumultuous Relationship: 'They Screamed and Yelled'
Sept. 23 2025, Published 11:13 a.m. ET
Priscilla Presley is finally opening up about daughter Lisa Marie and Nicolas Cage's turbulent relationship.
In her new memoir, Softly as I Leave You, released on Tuesday, September 23, Elvis' ex-wife divulged the details of her daughter's former romance with the actor.
Priscilla, 80, exposed Nicolas' "stormy temper," which often led to arguments.
"I liked Nicolas Cage from the beginning. Despite his stormy temper (which my daughter shared), he has a good heart and a great capacity for love...Unfortunately, the kinetic attraction that drew them together also made it difficult for them to stay together," she wrote in her book. "They were not only romantically passionate but also passionate, period."
Nicolas was not the only one with mood swings, as Lisa Marie reportedly "inherited" her rockstar father's "temper along with his good looks." The film producer, 61, "could match her in a fight toe to toe."
"And oh my gosh, how they fought. They screamed and they yelled, they threw things, and sometimes they broke things. They broke up," Priscilla revealed. "And the next day, or pretty close to it, they made up. Lisa and Nick broke up and made up so many times, it was dizzying."
Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage's Wedding
The businesswoman alleged that the exes' "solution" to their fighting was to get married in 2002.
"Watching the relationship was like watching a soap opera. I was not surprised when they proceeded with plans for their wedding," Priscilla wrote. "Though I had little hope that the marriage would last, I did my best to be optimistic."
Lisa Maire Presley and Nicolas Cage's Divorce
Although she was skeptical, she focused on how her late daughter "looked beautiful in a traditional wedding dress." Her worries came to fruition when Nicolas filed for divorce from Lisa Marie just three months after they tied the knot.
"Lisa called to tell me it was happening," Priscilla recalled. "She later described their relationship by saying she and Nick were like tyrannical pirates. When one pirate marries another, they sink the ship. It was an apt description."
Lisa Marie and Nicolas finalized their divorce in 2004, putting an end to their "tumultuous" relationship, and they remained "friends."
"Nick later told Barbara Walters that he still missed Lisa every day, but if they got back together, things would end the same way," Priscilla remembered. "They were better off as friends. I think they both gained a little wisdom from the relationship."
Nicolas Cage Mourns Lisa Marie Presley's Death
The Ghost Rider alum paid tribute to his former lover when she passed away at age 54 in 2023 from a small bowel obstruction following bariatric surgery.
"This is devastating news," he told an outlet at the time. "Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin."
Lisa Marie was a mother to Riley and Benjamin with ex-husband Danny Keough and twins Harper and Finley with Michael Lockwood. Benjamin took his own life in 2020.