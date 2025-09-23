Priscilla Presley Uncovers 'Stormy' Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie's Tumultuous Relationship: 'They Screamed and Yelled'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley fought often.

"I liked Nicolas Cage from the beginning. Despite his stormy temper (which my daughter shared), he has a good heart and a great capacity for love...Unfortunately, the kinetic attraction that drew them together also made it difficult for them to stay together," she wrote in her book. "They were not only romantically passionate but also passionate, period." Nicolas was not the only one with mood swings, as Lisa Marie reportedly "inherited" her rockstar father's "temper along with his good looks." The film producer, 61, "could match her in a fight toe to toe." "And oh my gosh, how they fought. They screamed and they yelled, they threw things, and sometimes they broke things. They broke up," Priscilla revealed. "And the next day, or pretty close to it, they made up. Lisa and Nick broke up and made up so many times, it was dizzying."

Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage's Wedding

Source: MEGA Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley were married for only three months.

The businesswoman alleged that the exes' "solution" to their fighting was to get married in 2002. "Watching the relationship was like watching a soap opera. I was not surprised when they proceeded with plans for their wedding," Priscilla wrote. "Though I had little hope that the marriage would last, I did my best to be optimistic."

Lisa Maire Presley and Nicolas Cage's Divorce

Source: MEGA Priscilla Presley just released a new memoir.

Although she was skeptical, she focused on how her late daughter "looked beautiful in a traditional wedding dress." Her worries came to fruition when Nicolas filed for divorce from Lisa Marie just three months after they tied the knot. "Lisa called to tell me it was happening," Priscilla recalled. "She later described their relationship by saying she and Nick were like tyrannical pirates. When one pirate marries another, they sink the ship. It was an apt description." Lisa Marie and Nicolas finalized their divorce in 2004, putting an end to their "tumultuous" relationship, and they remained "friends." "Nick later told Barbara Walters that he still missed Lisa every day, but if they got back together, things would end the same way," Priscilla remembered. "They were better off as friends. I think they both gained a little wisdom from the relationship."

Nicolas Cage Mourns Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Source: MEGA Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley remained friends post-divorce.