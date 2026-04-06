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Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Killer Figure in Barely-There Bikini on Luxe India Getaway: Photos

Photo of Priyanka Chopra
Source: MEGA

Priyanka Chopra is starting her summer early! The actress flaunted her killer figure in a barely-there string bikini while on vacation in India.

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April 6 2026, Updated 5:42 p.m. ET

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Priyanka Chopra is soaking up the sun in style, turning heads in a barely-there bikini during a lavish India getaway.

"One of those rare times when a Sunday actually felt like a Sunday.. and other randoms," Chopra, 43, captioned a carousel of photos on Monday, April 6, tagging the location of Hyderabad, India.

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Priyanka Chopra Turned Heads in Tiny Blue Bikini

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Photo of Priyanka Chopra look stunning in a baby blue bikini.
Source: @priyankachopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra look stunning in a baby blue bikini.

The Quantico actress struck a sultry pose in a barely-there baby blue bikini as she lounged by the pool. Chopra wore her brunette hair in loose waves, accessorizing with oversized sunglasses and a blinged-out belly-button ring.

In another photo, the White Tiger star changed into a black, strapless high-waisted bikini as she floated on her back.

"Gorgeous… wish I was there too…🙌," one admirer wrote in the comments section, while another fan added, "What a beauty ❤️❤️."

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Priyanka Chopra Included a Screenshot With Nick Jonas

image of The pair share one daughter.
Source: @priyankachopra/Instagram

The pair share one daughter.

The last photo in the carousel was a screenshot of a FaceTime conversation between Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas.

The "Lovebug" singer, 33, was seemingly having his own pool day with their daughter, Malti Marie. The toddler could be seen on her dad's shoulders as she played with pool toys.

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Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Blasted Split Rumors in February

Photo of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.
Source: @priyankachopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.

The couple was the center of split rumors earlier this year after an appearance at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Although the couple was all smiles during the red carpet, a viral video clip showed the "Jealous" singer alone outside the venue, drinking water as he looked tense.

The Jonas Brothers band member eventually addressed the situation following the award show after a fan wrote on X, “Social anxiety got the best of him,” to which Jonas agreed, “Yeah … it hit me like a gut punch.”

His response alluded to his new single, “Gut Punch,” which was released on January 1.

Chopra blasted the split rumors a month later, telling Variety, “We’re eight years in. If people want to keep waiting for it to implode, that’s their choice. I stopped thinking about it.”

Priyanka Chopra Addressed Her 10-Year Age Gap With Nick Jonas

Photo of Priyanka Chopra addressed her 10-year age gap with Nick Jonas in February.
Source: @priyankachopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra addressed her 10-year age gap with Nick Jonas in February.

Chopra and Jonas married in 2018 after nearly six months of dating.

The actress addressed their 10-year age difference during the interview and explained why people were so hesitant to accept their relationship.

"I think there was the intercultural nature of it — different countries, different religions, age gap. It was very hurtful,” the Baywatch actress told the outlet. “And we both, instead of looking out, just sort of looked at each other, and we were like, ‘It doesn’t matter.’ So it’s like water off a duck’s back now.”

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