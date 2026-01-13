or
Why Did Nick Jonas Leave the 2026 Golden Globes? Singer Addresses Viral Video

Photo of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
Source: MEGA/@velvettsunshine/X/Parade

Nick Jonas commented on why he left in the middle of the Golden Globes.

Jan. 13 2026, Published 4:55 p.m. ET

Nick Jonas is a sucker for personal space.

In a viral video, the pop star, 33, took a breather from the 2026 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 11.

Jonas could be seen standing outside solo in his Berluti tuxedo, sipping from a bottle of water. His date for the evening, wife Priyanka Chopra, was nowhere to be found.

Nick Jonas Mysteriously Exited the Golden Globes

Image of Nick Jonas hung out solo at the awards show.
Source: @velvettsunshine/X/Parade

Nick Jonas hung out solo at the awards show.

One fan wrote on X, “Social anxiety got the best of him,” to which Jonas agreed, “Yeah … it hit me like a gut punch.”

His response alluded to his new single, “Gut Punch,” which was released on January 1.

Source: @velvettsunshine/X/Parade

Nick Jonas took a moment to himself at the Golden Globes.

Other social media users quickly came to Jonas’ defense and resonated with him prioritizing his mental health.

“You are doing amazing Nick!!! I have anxiety too so I relate to this. So proud of you,” one person wrote, while another said, “You’re doing amazing sweetie!!!! We all got the social anxiety blues.”

A third expressed, “I feel you, you did your best.”

Nick Jonas Admitted His Diabetes Affects 'Mental and Emotional Health'

Nick Jonas

Image of Nick Jonas has Type 1 diabetes.
Source: MEGA

Nick Jonas has Type 1 diabetes.

Jonas previously revealed that his Type 1 diabetes took a toll on both his physical and mental well-being.

"I am a perfectionist and definitely put a lot of pressure on myself to do the best I can always and that includes, you know, my life with diabetes," he said in a 2021 interview. "But also, I understand that a lot of things are out of my control and keep me on my toes all the time."

The musician added, "I knew that there will be good days and bad days but I didn't know that sometimes, especially as you get older — going from being a 13-year-old to now 29 — there are ways to take the pressure off."

Image of Nick Jonas is married to Priyanka Chopra.
Source: MEGA

Nick Jonas is married to Priyanka Chopra.

Jonas noted that the “mental and emotional health aspect” of diabetes is “really important.”

“I certainly speak to my therapist ... and luckily, I've got a really good support system around me and a great set of doctors," he expressed. “What needs awareness is the mental and emotional impacts that it has not only just on the individual that's affected by the disease, but also by the friends and family and loved ones.”

The singer shares daughter Malti Marie, 4, with Chopra.

Image of Nick Jonas was Priyanka Chopra's date to the Golden Globes.
Source: MEGA

Nick Jonas was Priyanka Chopra's date to the Golden Globes.

Jonas said he aims to raise awareness for diabetes and how it impacts patients and caregivers.

“I think speaking to that and building programs, whether it's reading materials or other ways in which we can shed some light on that….that's something I'm incredibly passionate about," he explained.

