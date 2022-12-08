Priyanka Chopra Jonas Discusses Equal Pay, Body-Shaming And Using Fame for Good

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been one of the most successful actresses in the movie industry for two decades, but she has only just now achieved the same pay as her male costar. In a recent interview with the BBC, she revealed that she had never been given pay parity in her years in Bollywood and is only now receiving equal pay for her role in the upcoming sci-fi spy series, Citadel.

The Indian star has been featured on the U.K. broadcaster’s list of 100 influential and inspiring women from around the world. In the short video clip and excerpts from the interview, Chopra Jonas spoke about the importance of pay parity for actresses in the entertainment industry. She compared the Hollywood and Bollywood industries, saying that Citadel was her first time achieving pay parity with her male costar.