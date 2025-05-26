REALITY TV Flavor of Love's Pumkin Resurfaces Nearly 20 Years After Iconic Spit Fight With Tiffany Pollard Source: VH1 Brooke 'Pumkin' Thompson, best known for spitting on Tiffany 'New York' Pollard during 'Flavor of Love,' was recently spotted after two years.

Brooke "Pumkin" Thompson finally emerged from the shadows nearly two decades after her unforgettable appearance on VH1's Flavor of Love in 2006. Pumkin earned her notorious spot in reality TV history after the explosive moment she spit on costar Tiffany "New York" Pollard following her elimination. That legendary spat led to an unforgettable confrontation when New York, furious and betrayed, grabbed Pumkin by the hair and hurled her into the cameramen.

Source: VH1 Pumkin made reality TV history in 2006 when she spit on New York after her 'Flavor of Love' elimination.

In a video captured by The Sun, Pumkin, now 45, was seen running errands in Bakersfield, Calif. Clad in baggy athletic shorts, a casual green V-neck top, and flip flops, she held a handicapped parking permit as she exited an establishment and hopped into her SUV.

Even years after the show, the incident remains a pop culture touchstone. While both women have moved on with their lives, the "spit-gate" is often brought up in discussions about reality TV drama and the unforgettable personalities of Flavor of Love. It's been a wild ride since her reality reign, and in a rare moment of reflection during a 2016 VH1 interview, Pumkin unveiled why she vanished from the limelight. "It takes so much of your life away … I just got so wrapped up in it when I did have it. I was obsessed with it. I guess I'm just centered. That was the past; if it happens again and we can be big again like that," she confessed.

Source: VH1 Moments after the spit, a furious New York lunged at Pumkin and pushed her toward the cameras.

New York yelled back in response: "Do it, slap me b----!" And instead of a hand, a wad of saliva came flying down on New York's face. After that, New York pushed Pumkin toward the cameras, and tried to lunge at her even further before producers intervened.

What Exactly Happened?

During Pumkin's elimination, she tried to claim that New York was an "actress." An enraged Pumkin said she "can slap the s--- out of you" and dared her to "shut the f--- up."

Source: VH1 Reflecting on the infamous moment, Pumkin admitted it was not planned.

Reflecting on that epic moment, Pumkin explained she "was pissed." "It's the lowest thing you can do to someone, pretty much. I didn't think about it. It wasn't premeditated. It just happened," she added.

Source: VH1 After the incident, both New York and Pumkin cemented their place in U.S. reality TV history.