Queen Camilla Let Kate Middleton 'Know Who's Boss' With 4-Word Warning

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Queen Camilla has reportedly been worried about how she's perceived by the public ever since husband King Charles took over the throne — but an insider revealed the couple's recent trip to America has finally calmed her nerves. So much so, a source told a news outlet that Prince William's stepmother, 78, is no longer afraid to lay down the law with Kate Middleton, 44, and let her know she's the royal family's leading lady.

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Queen Camilla Is on Cloud Nine After U.S. Trip

Source: mega Queen Camilla feels 'triumphant' after she was praised for how she presented herself during a recent trip to America.

"Camilla is like the cat that ate the canary. Everywhere she and Charles went on this tour they were treated like absolute rock stars," a source spilled to a news outlet. "They’re coming off this tour feeling triumphant, everyone is praising them for how well they represented the U.K. and all the goodwill they created in America between the two countries. Camilla had quite a few moments herself, she did her share of speeches and events and by all accounts it was a huge success."

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Queen Camilla Doesn't Want to 'Share the Spotlight'

Source: mega An insider said Queen Camilla finally feels 'as popular as Kate.'

Though she used to spend "a lot of time worrying about Kate being so much more well-loved," the source revealed to Closer that she's now "saying she’s just as popular as Kate is." And now that she's "won over the public," the insider noted Camilla is "not about to share the spotlight willingly."

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Source: mega Queen Camilla reportedly told Kate Middleton that she and King Charles have no plans to step down from the throne.

The source claimed Camilla went as far as to warn the mother-of-three: "We’re not going anywhere." "They’ve had this uneasy truce for quite some time but her view is that it’s best to get things out in the open and let Kate know who is boss rather than dance around it. She’s even gone so far as to take Kate aside to tell her she and William need to cool their jets because she and Charles have no plans to step aside," the source elaborated. "She’s very pleased and it gave her the boost she needed to warn Kate off."

Kate Middleton Isn't Trying to Replace Queen Camilla

Source: mega The insider said Kate Middleton is in no rush for husband Prince William to take the throne.