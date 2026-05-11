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Queen Camilla Let Kate Middleton 'Know Who's Boss' With 4-Word Warning

Split photo of Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton
Source: mega

A source said Queen Camilla has a newfound confidence.

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May 11 2026, Updated 2:07 p.m. ET

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Queen Camilla has reportedly been worried about how she's perceived by the public ever since husband King Charles took over the throne — but an insider revealed the couple's recent trip to America has finally calmed her nerves.

So much so, a source told a news outlet that Prince William's stepmother, 78, is no longer afraid to lay down the law with Kate Middleton, 44, and let her know she's the royal family's leading lady.

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Queen Camilla Is on Cloud Nine After U.S. Trip

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Photo of Queen Camilla feels 'triumphant' after she was praised for how she presented herself during a recent trip to America.
Source: mega

Queen Camilla feels 'triumphant' after she was praised for how she presented herself during a recent trip to America.

"Camilla is like the cat that ate the canary. Everywhere she and Charles went on this tour they were treated like absolute rock stars," a source spilled to a news outlet. "They’re coming off this tour feeling triumphant, everyone is praising them for how well they represented the U.K. and all the goodwill they created in America between the two countries. Camilla had quite a few moments herself, she did her share of speeches and events and by all accounts it was a huge success."

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Queen Camilla Doesn't Want to 'Share the Spotlight'

Photo of An insider said Queen Camilla finally feels 'as popular as Kate.'
Source: mega

An insider said Queen Camilla finally feels 'as popular as Kate.'

Though she used to spend "a lot of time worrying about Kate being so much more well-loved," the source revealed to Closer that she's now "saying she’s just as popular as Kate is."

And now that she's "won over the public," the insider noted Camilla is "not about to share the spotlight willingly."

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Photo of Queen Camilla reportedly told Kate Middleton that she and King Charles have no plans to step down from the throne.
Source: mega

Queen Camilla reportedly told Kate Middleton that she and King Charles have no plans to step down from the throne.

The source claimed Camilla went as far as to warn the mother-of-three: "We’re not going anywhere."

"They’ve had this uneasy truce for quite some time but her view is that it’s best to get things out in the open and let Kate know who is boss rather than dance around it. She’s even gone so far as to take Kate aside to tell her she and William need to cool their jets because she and Charles have no plans to step aside," the source elaborated. "She’s very pleased and it gave her the boost she needed to warn Kate off."

Kate Middleton Isn't Trying to Replace Queen Camilla

Photo of The insider said Kate Middleton is in no rush for husband Prince William to take the throne.
Source: mega

The insider said Kate Middleton is in no rush for husband Prince William to take the throne.

However, the warning may have been unnecessary, as the insider claimed the Princess of Wales has "no interest in taking Camilla’s place."

"In fact, she’d be the first to tell you that she hopes Charles and Camilla have a long and healthy reign. All she wants to do is help them and serve the Crown the best way she can," the source insisted. "Even in the face of Camilla’s fears Kate is continuing to handle things with her trademark grace."

Charles, 77, didn't take the throne until 2022 at age 73 after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away at age 96.

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