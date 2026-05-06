Cancer-Stricken King Charles Refuses to Give Up Throne for Prince William as Future Monarch 'Needs to Know His Place': Source
May 6 2026, Published 11:33 a.m. ET
King Charles won't be giving up the throne anytime soon.
Despite his cancer battle, the monarch, 77, reportedly has no interest in stepping aside for heir Prince William in the near future.
King Charles Is Still 'Top Dog' in the Royal Family
“Charles has made it clear he’s still very much the top dog,” an insider told In Touch, adding the Prince of Wales, 43, “needs to know his place.”
The sovereign — who stood aside for decades to become king until his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in 2022 — also wants his son to wait his turn for the throne.
Prince William Is Eager to Be King
“His message for William is that he needs to bide his time and show patience and respect instead of chomping at the bit to unseat him," the source went on.
Charles allegedly “finds it offensive" that the Duke of Cambridge is eagerly waiting in the wings for the coveted crown.
The king's decision is allegedly “not going over well with William,” as the latter is “stomping his feet over what he sees as a bait-and-switch” situation.
“It really hits a nerve because he doesn’t approve of the way his father is handling things,” the insider added. “That’s ultimately at the core of William’s anger.”
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King Charles Was Diagnosed With a Form of Cancer in 2024
Charles was diagnosed with a form of cancer in 2024, which resulted in him scaling back his royal engagements at the time.
However, last December, he announced "good news" about his health woes, revealing his treatment would be reduced in the forthcoming months.
He's been front and center lately, recently taking a tour of the United States, where he met with president Donald Trump.
King Charles 'Waited a Lifetime' to Be Monarch
In addition, a palace insider told Rob Shuter's Substack in March that Charles "waited a lifetime" to become king, so he's in no rush to step down.
"Charles will not be seen as pushed,” they noted. “When he steps back, it will be entirely on his terms.”
Plus, since William has been taking on more royal engagements as his father continues to deal with his illness, “in many ways, he’s already king unofficially."
Charles was the oldest person to assume the British throne and had been the heir apparent since 1952, when his mother was crowned queen. The father-of-two had his grand coronation at Westminster Abbey in May 2023.