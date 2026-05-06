Cancer-Stricken King Charles Refuses to Give Up Throne for Prince William as Future Monarch 'Needs to Know His Place': Source

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King Charles won't be giving up the throne anytime soon. Despite his cancer battle, the monarch, 77, reportedly has no interest in stepping aside for heir Prince William in the near future.

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King Charles Is Still 'Top Dog' in the Royal Family

Source: MEGA Prince William is second in line to the British throne.

“Charles has made it clear he’s still very much the top dog,” an insider told In Touch, adding the Prince of Wales, 43, “needs to know his place.” The sovereign — who stood aside for decades to become king until his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in 2022 — also wants his son to wait his turn for the throne.

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Prince William Is Eager to Be King

Source: MEGA King Charles met with Donald Trump during his U.S. tour last month.

“His message for William is that he needs to bide his time and show patience and respect instead of chomping at the bit to unseat him," the source went on. Charles allegedly “finds it offensive" that the Duke of Cambridge is eagerly waiting in the wings for the coveted crown. The king's decision is allegedly “not going over well with William,” as the latter is “stomping his feet over what he sees as a bait-and-switch” situation. “It really hits a nerve because he doesn’t approve of the way his father is handling things,” the insider added. “That’s ultimately at the core of William’s anger.”

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King Charles Was Diagnosed With a Form of Cancer in 2024

Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth died in 2022 after 70 years on the throne.

King Charles 'Waited a Lifetime' to Be Monarch

Source: MEGA King Charles announced he had cancer in 2024.