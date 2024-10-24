Queen Camilla Is Firmly 'Opposed' to Prince Harry Making a 'Royal Return'
Prince Harry branded Queen Camilla as "wicked" in Spare, but she might have the power to prevent the Duke of Sussex from taking on royal duties in the future.
"Not everyone is keen on that idea, but Camilla is opposed to Harry making any sort of return, even for a friendly visit," a source told an outlet. "She [Camilla] doesn’t want to come face to face with him, let alone show him any kind of forgiveness or mercy."
According to the source, Camilla sees her stepson as a "wolf in sheep's clothing," adding he brings "stress and drama" to situations.
"It’s her belief that any interaction King Charles has with him is only going to be bad for his health and for the family as a whole,” the insider said. "If Harry does get the invite back to the U.K., he’d be wise to stay far away from Camilla."
OK! previously reported an insider claimed Camilla didn't want Charles seeing Harry during his September London trip due to his ongoing cancer battle.
"She has been the principal voice urging Charles to slow down and take things easy," a source claimed. "The last thing she wants him to do is to get stressed out over a meeting with Harry."
"The king has an instinctive impulse toward Christian reconciliation, and his cancer diagnosis has only sharpened that," the insider noted. "He wants this settled, not just because he loves both his sons, but because it has been so destabilizing for the monarchy."
Camilla wouldn't be the only member of the royal family disapproving of Harry becoming a working royal again, as royal experts believe Prince William isn't interested in seeing his brother rejoin The Firm.
"It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form into his former royal family fold," Hilary Fordwich told an outlet.
Harry's memoir, Spare, painted the monarchy in a negative light, and William was depicted as ill-tempered.
"If anyone will relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge, who still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry," Fordwich claimed. "However, to this day, after the release of Spare and the Netflix serial, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done, and not done, it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother."
Former royal butler Grant Harrold doesn't envision the princes reconnecting unless Harry were to apologize for his various tell-all projects.
"The only way I see this happening is a public statement from Harry, where you come out and say that you were in a bad space and that [his memoir Spare] was a mistake," Harrold shared.
"I don’t think that’s going to happen," he noted. "Some bad things were said, and some families never patch things up, and that’s how it is… Harry has got a big heart, and a part of him probably wishes things would be different."
