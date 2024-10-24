Queen Camilla Is Firmly 'Opposed' to Prince Harry Making a 'Royal Return'

Prince Harry branded Queen Camilla as "wicked" in Spare, but she might have the power to prevent the Duke of Sussex from taking on royal duties in the future.

"Not everyone is keen on that idea, but Camilla is opposed to Harry making any sort of return, even for a friendly visit," a source told an outlet. "She [Camilla] doesn’t want to come face to face with him, let alone show him any kind of forgiveness or mercy."