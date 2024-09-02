Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Would Have to 'Apologize' to King Charles and Prince William in Order to End Rift: 'They Need the Royals'
King Charles and Prince William might not be opposed to making amends with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle one day — but on one condition.
"Charles and William may be open to reconciliation, if for no other reason than to have two more people for official duties, especially in places no one else wants to go,” a source said. “But Harry and Meghan are definitely going to have to apologize. This rift won’t heal overnight. And at this point, they need the royals more than the royals need them.”
One of the reasons Charles and William could hold peace talks with Harry is because of their lack of senior royals due to Kate Middleton and the monarch both battling cancer.
"The simplest way to get the protection he wants is to become a working member of the royal family again,” said the source, noting how Harry's security was downgraded when he moved to California with his wife and kids. “They’re clearly not as welcome in the U.S. as they were back in 2020.”
As OK! previously reported, the brothers have barely spoken ever since Harry, 39, threw William, 42, under the bus in his tell-all book, Spare, and Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.
Though some believe a reconciliation could still happen, another source believes William will avoid his brother at all costs.
“I suspect that Prince William will see Prince Harry one more time in his life in the flesh — at their father’s funeral,” the insider predicted.
Even if Harry expressed interest in heading back to the U.K., William would likely put a stop to that from ever happening.
"It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form into his former royal family fold," expert Hilary Fordwich said.
"If anyone will relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge, who still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry," Fordwich claimed of the family feud. "However, to this day, after the release of Spare and the Netflix serial, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done, and not done, it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother."
