'He Can Be Scary!': Prince William Is 'Calling All the Shots' in the Royal Family as He 'Refuses' to Speak to Prince Harry
Prince William is quietly becoming a force within the royal family, but will the Prince of Wales' newfound power prevent Prince Harry from returning to The Firm?
According to a source, William is "calling the shots" and "refusing" to speak to his brother.
"There is a sense that William has stepped into the Prince Philip role," the source explained. "Philip ruled the family with a rod of iron and you saw when he died that discipline collapsed."
"Now William is calling the shots when it comes to family discipline... He can be scary," they added.
The insider claimed William placed an "absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form to the family fold."
OK! previously reported royal commentator Russell Myers urged Harry and Meghan Markle to accept that the royal family has moved on.
"They're going to [have to] sort of realize, if they're going to have a relationship with the rest of the royal family, they can't go about trashing them," Myers told Sky News Australia.
"They can't go about making money off their associations with the royal family, hopefully, they'll see that the royal family are very united without them and if they do want a relationship, going forward, they need to take the steam out of their relationship and out of the things they say sometimes," the royal expert continued.
Since Meghan and Harry are raising Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in California, the two tots are expected to grow up without their royal roots.
"Imagine Archie, aged 15, telling his friends, 'My grandpa is/was King! And my Uncle is/will be King too.' But he hardly knew or met them. How sad… and Meghan would have to bear the brunt of the responsibility for that," Jennie Bond explained.
"I'm sure that, like Harry, she wants the very best for their children... and that will include an understanding of their background," the commentator continued. "I just hope that by the time Archie and Lili grow up, things will be calmer and the family more united, even if they continue to live thousands of miles apart. This is not the children's fault or responsibility so let's hope the adults can make it a better world for the next generation of royals."
Royal watchers wonder if the Sussex children will regret not knowing the Windsors.
"Meghan does miss some aspects of life in the U.K. and worries that her children will blame her if they never get to see their cousins and feel as adults that they have been deprived of what might have been a fun and meaningful existence in the U.K.," Tom Quinn said.
Sources spoke to The Daily Beast.