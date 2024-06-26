'He Can Be Scary!': Prince William Is 'Calling All the Shots' in the Royal Family as He 'Refuses' to Speak to Prince Harry

According to a source, William is "calling the shots" and "refusing" to speak to his brother.

"There is a sense that William has stepped into the Prince Philip role," the source explained. "Philip ruled the family with a rod of iron and you saw when he died that discipline collapsed."

"Now William is calling the shots when it comes to family discipline... He can be scary," they added.

The insider claimed William placed an "absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form to the family fold."