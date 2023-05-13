King Charles III Strikes a Pose Alongside Heirs Prince William and Prince George In Latest Coronation Portrait
Three generations of Windsors!
Almost a week following King Charles III’s magnificent coronation, Buckingham Palace released an official portrait displaying the King, 74, and his heirs, Prince William, 40, and Prince George, 9.
In the new snap, the son of Queen Elizabeth II was shown sitting on his throne all dressed up in his coronation attire, including the Robe of Estate, the Imperial State Crown, the Sovereign's Orb and Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross. To his right, his son William stood tall in his official robes as he smiled wide, and to his left, grandson George stood in his Page of Honor uniform while smirking at the camera.
The image was taken in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace with the King sat in on one of two of the 1902 throne chairs that were created for the future King George V and Queen Mary to use at the coronation ceremony of King Edward VII.
"The King with The Prince of Wales and Prince George of Wales in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on Coronation Day," the royal family wrote alongside the photo on Instagram.
The photographer of the historic snap, Hugo Burnand, shared with Hello! magazine that it was "important to take this picture."
"I did a lot of research in the archives of past coronations, and I didn't see any previous pictures of the line of succession," he said. "While we have seen pictures of the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William and Prince George, never have we seen them in the throne room with all the regalia."
"There's a lot of formality in that picture. But I think that I've managed to show the essence of the individuals at the same time, which to me makes it not just a historical document, but also a portrait," he explained.
As OK! previously reported, both heirs to the throne had special roles in the coronation ceremony on May 6.
George performed as a Page of Honor for the event where his main responsibility was to hold Charles robe as he entered and exited Westminster Abbey. Meanwhile, William pledged his loyalty to his father by reciting the Homage of Royal Blood while kneeling before Charles.
"I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God," the father-of-three said at the ceremony.