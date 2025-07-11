Queen Elizabeth II Called Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Wedding a 'Complete Catastrophe,' Royal Expert Reveals

"It was out of character for the Queen, but she saw straight through Meghan,” the author explained. “At the drinks before the dinner, a small group was talking to the monarch and she explained that Harry meeting Meghan had become a 'complete catastrophe.'"

Anson stated that the Suits actress seemed “full of charm” and "natural, intelligent, and thoughtful," but things changed after Meghan and Harry announced their engagement in 2017. She claimed Meghan's “bossy” demeanor took over, which, according to her, made Queen Elizabeth “very worried.”