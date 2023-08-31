Queen Elizabeth Was Extremely Confused by the Elephant-Shaped Vodka Luge at Prince William's 21st Birthday, Reveals Party Planner
Prince William's 21st birthday apparently looked a lot different than Queen Elizabeth II's celebrations back in the day.
Nearly one year after the late monarch’s passing and more than 20 years after the "out of Africa"-themed banger, royal event planner Johnny Roxburgh comically recalled an interaction he had with Queen Elizabeth at her grandson’s birthday party back in 2003.
Appearing on the Thursday, August 31, episode of The Royal Borough: Kensington and Chelsea on the U.K.’s Channel 5, Roxburgh told an iconic story about Her Majesty’s confused reaction to someone pouring vodka into an elephant-shaped ice luge at William’s soiree.
"I remember when it was William's 21st, [it] was a jungle theme," the event planner detailed during the broadcast. "And we have an enormous vodka luge, which was made in the shape of an elephant's head. And she looked at me and said, 'What is that?'"
He hilariously continued: "And I said, 'Ma'am, it's a vodka luge.' I could have said it was a tin of Brasso, because she just looked at me confused and said, 'Hmmm.'"
This isn’t the first time Roxburgh has rejoiced about the future king’s 21st birthday bash.
Back in 2018, the party expert spoke to Tatler about the extravaganza, admitting William was "wonderful to work with," and as expected, "charming beyond belief."
"We created an African jungle at Windsor Castle with full-size elephants made from palm husk, table centers that would shame a Lion King headdress, a giant ice vodka luge in the shape of an elephant’s head," he explained at the time. "I realized then that our future king is a very cool young man."
Prince William’s 21st birthday seemed to be a lot more successful than his 41st, as a source from his inner circle revealed the royal’s London nightclub celebration this June made him very "uncomfortable," as OK! previously reported.
"William was skeptical at first, but then decided to step out of his comfort zone and do something he hasn’t done in years," the insider said of the father-of-three, who perhaps had flashbacks to his crazy summer birthday two decades ago.
Despite having doubts, William "wound up having an amazing time!" the confidante confirmed, noting he "loosened up and cut a rug with his guy friends" who now want to make the night club celebration "a new tradition."