Queen Elizabeth Was Extremely Confused by the Elephant-Shaped Vodka Luge at Prince William's 21st Birthday, Reveals Party Planner

Appearing on the Thursday, August 31, episode of The Royal Borough: Kensington and Chelsea on the U.K.’s Channel 5, Roxburgh told an iconic story about Her Majesty’s confused reaction to someone pouring vodka into an elephant-shaped ice luge at William’s soiree.

"I remember when it was William's 21st, [it] was a jungle theme," the event planner detailed during the broadcast. "And we have an enormous vodka luge, which was made in the shape of an elephant's head. And she looked at me and said, 'What is that?'"