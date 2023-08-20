Prince William 'Still Loves' Prince Harry 'But He Can't Bear Him Right Now'

As OK! previously reported, Harry still expects a "full apology" for the way he's been treated, but according to a source, William and Kate aren't about to take the blame for the cracks in their relationships.

"The future king and queen feel like they did everything in their power to form a bond with Meghan and Harry, but she isolated him and put up walls," a source alleged at the time. "William and Kate have gone back and forth trying to figure out where they went wrong, but at a certain point they had to step back and stop blaming themselves. As they see it, it's all Meghan’s fault."