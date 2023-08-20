Prince William 'Still Loves' Prince Harry 'But He Can't Bear Him Right Now'
Prince William and Prince Harry's brotherly bond has been strained for years — particularly after the red-headed royal's marriage to Suits actress Meghan Markle.
Their rift only widened when the couple sat down for their bombshell 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which Harry and Meghan made a number of embarrassing accusations against members of the royal family.
Now, a source revealed William likely won't be rushing to reconcile their broken bond. "He still loves Harry, but he can’t bear him right now," the insider spilled on the two princes' tepid relationship.
Meanwhile, William's wife, Kate Middleton, "feels Meghan was the catalyst of all the bad blood" and both Kate and William allegedly had "misgivings" about Meghan from the beginning of the whirlwind romance.
"They never warmed to Meghan," the insider noted. "They found her obtrusive and forward."
The situation became even more dire after the release of the royal couple's tell-all Netflix documentary, quickly followed by Harry's memoir, Spare, which claimed William once physically attacked his younger brother during a heated argument.
- Kate Middleton Adamant on Ending Prince William and Prince Harry's Feud: 'There’s Still Time to Repair the Damage'
- Kate Middleton and Prince William Keep Their 'Rows' Out of the Public Eye
- 'Forget or Forgive?' Prince William and Kate Middleton Advised to 'Stay Away From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry'
Harry also wrote that Kate made Meghan cry over a bridesmaid dress back in 2018 and further alleged William and Kate both goaded him on to wear a Nazi uniform to a costume party in 2005.
Added the insider, "Kate will never trust Meghan."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Harry still expects a "full apology" for the way he's been treated, but according to a source, William and Kate aren't about to take the blame for the cracks in their relationships.
"The future king and queen feel like they did everything in their power to form a bond with Meghan and Harry, but she isolated him and put up walls," a source alleged at the time. "William and Kate have gone back and forth trying to figure out where they went wrong, but at a certain point they had to step back and stop blaming themselves. As they see it, it's all Meghan’s fault."
The source spoke with Star magazine about Harry and William's struggling relationship.