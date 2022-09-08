Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Cancel Plans, Rush To Queen Elizabeth's Side In Light Of Health Concerns

A rep for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has confirmed the couple are on their way see Queen Elizabeth as she suffers a serious health setback.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were already in Europe, as they planed to attend the WellChild Awards on the night of Thursday, September 8, but they're now skipping the London-based event to be with the 96-year-old Queen at Balmoral, her home in Scotland.