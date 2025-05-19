Queen Elizabeth II Scolded Meghan Markle and Told Her 'We Don't Speak to People Like That' After Duchess Was Rude to Palace Staff: Book

According to Nicholl's book, the ordeal went down while Meghan was doing a "menu-tasting" at Windsor Castle prior to her and Prince Harry's 2018 wedding.

The mom-of-two "ended up having a tense exchange with a member of staff," the author spilled. "Meghan was at the castle to taste some of the dishes, and told one of the caterers she could taste egg. She got quite upset, saying that the dish was meant to be vegan and macrobiotic."

Queen Elizabeth II caught wind of the situation and handled it herself.

"Suddenly the Queen walked in and said: 'Meghan, in this family we don’t speak to people like that,'" Nicholl wrote.