Queen Elizabeth II Scolded Meghan Markle and Told Her 'We Don't Speak to People Like That' After Duchess Was Rude to Palace Staff: Book
Queen Elizabeth II kept every member of the royal family in line before her passing in 2022 — including Meghan Markle.
In Katie Nicholl's book The New Royals, she claimed the Duchess of Sussex's rude behavior once sparked the matriarch to intervene and give her a scolding.
Queen Elizabeth II Scolded Meghan Markle's Behavior
According to Nicholl's book, the ordeal went down while Meghan was doing a "menu-tasting" at Windsor Castle prior to her and Prince Harry's 2018 wedding.
The mom-of-two "ended up having a tense exchange with a member of staff," the author spilled. "Meghan was at the castle to taste some of the dishes, and told one of the caterers she could taste egg. She got quite upset, saying that the dish was meant to be vegan and macrobiotic."
Queen Elizabeth II caught wind of the situation and handled it herself.
"Suddenly the Queen walked in and said: 'Meghan, in this family we don’t speak to people like that,'" Nicholl wrote.
Meghan Markle's History of Alleged Bullying
The Suits alum has had a bad rapport with the royals since she first entered the picture in 2017.
In fact, she was infamously accused of creating a toxic environment and bullying two staffers out of the palace, who claimed they were "terrified" of Meghan and her behavior.
The allegations didn't come out until 2021, right before the As Ever founder and Harry sat down for their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they shared why they stepped down from their roles within the monarchy.
Meghan's spokesperson denied the claims and said in a public statement, "Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation."
"It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years," they added.
The Palace Investigated the Bullying Claims Against Meghan Markle
As OK! previously reported, Buckingham Palace did their own investigation, but upon completion, they refused to publicize their findings.
One source told a news outlet the Sussexes were "disappointed" the details were being kept private, as they believe it would have vindicated Meghan. However, they felt the lack of proof worked in the mom-of-two's favor.
"Meghan is a fair boss and never bullied anyone who worked for her at the Palace in the first place. She’s happy that her name has been cleared from the defamatory claims," the source said. "She and Harry are looking forward to putting the incident behind them and are happily moving on with their lives in Montecito."
Though Meghan and Harry are no longer part of the royal family, they do still use their HRH titles as they raise their two kids in California — something that isn't sitting well with the Spare author's relatives, an insider said it's actually "alienating" them even more from the monarchy.