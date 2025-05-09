Meghan Markle Using HRH Title Has 'Alienated Her Even More From the Royal Family'

King Charles is reportedly hesitant to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of the little royal ties they have left.

"Not that he hasn’t thought about it, but it would cause an uproar and that’s the last thing the monarchy needs right now," the second source explained. "Of course, King Charles has thought about it too, but he has too much to worry about. He has a lot on his plate with his recovery amid his cancer battle and this just isn’t on his agenda."

(King Charles' cancer diagnosis was announced by Buckingham Palace in February 2024.)

The source mentioned: "If it was just Meghan’s title being taken away, it probably wouldn’t be as bad, but the fallout and scrutiny of a father stripping his son of his title would be too intense. There’s no way it will happen under his watch. It’s just not worth it. If it were to happen at all, it would occur during William’s reign as King."