Meghan Markle Using HRH Title Has 'Alienated Her Even More From the Royal Family'
Meghan Markle is in hot water after using her HRH title to sign a card for a friend last month.
The Duchess of Sussex appears to be causing further estrangement between her husband, Prince Harry, and the royal family by refusing to abide by an apparent understanding that she would no longer refer to herself as Her Royal Highness after stepping down as a working member of the British monarchy in 2020.
How Meghan and Harry Reacted to Backlash
"Harry and Meghan have heard the grumblings and aren’t surprised," a source spilled after the former Suits actress' use of HRH caused a stir across the pond and triggered immense judgement from social media users.
The insider added: "They try to rise above all the negative comments but it’s hurtful, especially for Harry."
Further Royal Estrangement
"But Meghan, still using HRH since stepping away from all royal duties, and moving to California, isn’t doing herself any favors," the confidant warned. "It’s alienated her even more from the royal family and the people of England."
While a separate royal source "wouldn’t bet on" Meghan and Harry officially being revoked of their HRH titles "anytime soon," they make no promises once his older brother, Prince William, becomes king.
How Prince William's Reign Will Affect Brother Harry
King Charles is reportedly hesitant to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of the little royal ties they have left.
"Not that he hasn’t thought about it, but it would cause an uproar and that’s the last thing the monarchy needs right now," the second source explained. "Of course, King Charles has thought about it too, but he has too much to worry about. He has a lot on his plate with his recovery amid his cancer battle and this just isn’t on his agenda."
(King Charles' cancer diagnosis was announced by Buckingham Palace in February 2024.)
The source mentioned: "If it was just Meghan’s title being taken away, it probably wouldn’t be as bad, but the fallout and scrutiny of a father stripping his son of his title would be too intense. There’s no way it will happen under his watch. It’s just not worth it. If it were to happen at all, it would occur during William’s reign as King."
Why Meghan Faced Backlash
Meghan caused controversy by signing a card, "HRH The Duchess of Sussex," when giving a gift basket to her friend Jamie Kern Lima, the CEO of IT Cosmetics.
Many critics found the move offensive to the late Queen Elizabeth II considering Buckingham Palace released a statement ordering Harry and Meghan to no longer use the official titles.
"The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family," a statement from Her Majesty read after Harry and Meghan ditched royal life more than five years ago.