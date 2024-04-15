Queen Elizabeth 'Had No Ego': Late Monarch 'Loved When Things Went Wrong' Because It 'Spiced Her Life Up,' Ex-Aide Reveals
Queen Elizabeth loved a little chaos!
The late British monarch's former assistant private secretary Samantha Cohen provided a glimpse inside what her 18-year career working for the matriarch looked like in a new interview.
"The Queen had no ego, she was so comfortable in herself, yet she loved it when things went wrong. If a cake was not cutting or a plaque didn’t unveil, because everything was so perfectly organized, it spiced her life up when things went wrong," Cohen recalled of her former boss while speaking to an Australian news publication.
Cohen had nothing bad to say about her position, as she gushed: "I loved, loved, loved the job as the Queen’s assistant private secretary. They were happy times because the Queen was in great form."
Queen Elizabeth's ex-aide said she spent time with Her Majesty nearly every day for almost a decade — and even had her very own bedroom at Windsor Castle.
Cohen started working for the royal family in 2001 as an assistant communications secretary to Queen Elizabeth and was eventually promoted to become her assistant private secretary.
In 2018, Cohen was reassigned to be a private secretary to Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, though the role was short-lived, as she left the position the following year.
The royal staffer admitted the "best times" with Queen Elizabeth had to be when the duo went on two royal tours of her home country.
The longest-reigning royal even nicknamed her employee "Samantha Panther" due to her admirable work ethic.
More than a year after Her Majesty's passing, Cohen confessed: "The Queen and I used to talk a lot. I miss her, she was a special woman."
- 'Do We Want It?': Prince Harry Is 'Eager to Return' to U.K. But Brits Should Have Final Say on Disgraced Duke's Homecoming
- Princess Diana Tearfully Confessed to Queen Elizabeth That She 'Hated' King Charles, Told Her 'He's a Nightmare': Royal Author
- 'Manipulative' and 'Disruptive': Meghan Markle's 'Jealousy' Saw Ex-Actress Isolate Prince Harry From His Family
Cohen was among many in attendance at Queen Elizabeth's committal service at St. George's Chapel following the late monarch's death in September 2022.
At the time, Cohen told a second news publication, "Windsor was her home, and she loved being there."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"She died in her favorite place and was laid to rest in her favorite place alongside her husband and other members of her family," Cohen concluded.
Following Queen Elizabeth's death, the throne was taken over by her son King Charles. His eldest son, Prince William, is next in line as the British monarch.
Herald Sun recently interviewed Cohen about Queen Elizabeth, while Her Majesty's former aide spoke to People in September 2022.