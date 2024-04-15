Queen Elizabeth 'Had No Ego': Late Monarch 'Loved When Things Went Wrong' Because It 'Spiced Her Life Up,' Ex-Aide Reveals

"The Queen had no ego, she was so comfortable in herself, yet she loved it when things went wrong. If a cake was not cutting or a plaque didn’t unveil, because everything was so perfectly organized, it spiced her life up when things went wrong," Cohen recalled of her former boss while speaking to an Australian news publication.

Cohen had nothing bad to say about her position, as she gushed: "I loved, loved, loved the job as the Queen’s assistant private secretary. They were happy times because the Queen was in great form."