Prince Philip Became 'Unpopular' After Making 'Sweeping Changes Within the Royal Household'
Prince Philip was Queen Elizabeth's anchor throughout their relationship, but the late Duke of Edinburgh's decisions changed the public's perception of him.
"When the Queen's father became really ill he was he was on service in Malta," Ingrid Seward told GB News. "He realized then that his naval days were going to be over and that he had to do what he was destined to do, which was support his wife, the Queen, as monarch. Well, Philip started to make the orders because he saw that the household was run in a very inefficient way."
"He was an extremely efficient man, he wanted things to run smoothly," she added. "He became a little bit unpopular because he started making quite sweeping changes within the royal household to make it more efficient and that wasn't always popular with the established members of the staff that were there."
Aside from his role within the monarchy, Philip was vocal about his opinions of royal wives. OK! previously reported Seward revealed Philip had a secret name for Meghan Markle during the final chapter of his life.
"I think that Prince Philip was very canny about people, and he didn't always see bad in people. He often tried to see the good in them," Seward told GB News.
"He just could not get away from the similarities between Meghan and Harry and Edward VIII and Ms. [Wallis] Simpson, which is why he used to call her the Duchess of Windsor," Seward continued. "Not to her face though, he used to call her DOW."
Alexander Larman previously hinted at Meghan and Prince Harry being the modern-day Duke and Duchess of Windsor.
"I think they are very, very lucky to find each other because they've made two people miserable rather than four," Larman told GB News. "Much of the same thing can be said about the Duke and Duchess of Windsor."
"I was looking at the American Riviera Orchard revelation the other day and I thought Wallis Simpson, who was obviously Meghan's spiritual forebear, would have done her own lifestyle brand — but with quite so crass a title? I don't think so," he noted.
American Riviera Orchard will retail kitchen products, but expert Tom Quinn wonders if Harry has his concerns about the project.
"Harry thinks the new brand is a great idea because it’s Meghan’s idea – he’s still so loved up that she can do no wrong in his eyes," Quinn told an outlet. "But we have to remember that he grew up in a family that would’ve looked down on this kind of commercial enterprise, so there is a part of Harry that’s uncomfortable, which is why we are unlikely to see Harry personally baking cakes or demonstrating kitchen utensils."