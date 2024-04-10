Prince Philip Became 'Unpopular' After Making 'Sweeping Changes Within the Royal Household'

"When the Queen's father became really ill he was he was on service in Malta," Ingrid Seward told GB News. "He realized then that his naval days were going to be over and that he had to do what he was destined to do, which was support his wife, the Queen, as monarch. Well, Philip started to make the orders because he saw that the household was run in a very inefficient way."

"He was an extremely efficient man, he wanted things to run smoothly," she added. "He became a little bit unpopular because he started making quite sweeping changes within the royal household to make it more efficient and that wasn't always popular with the established members of the staff that were there."