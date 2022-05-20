Queen Elizabeth Wasn't The One Who Banned Prince Harry & Meghan Markle From The Jubilee Balcony, Spills Source

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle declared they were "excited and honored" to attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in June alongside their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months.

In tandem with the announcement, the palace released a statement to note that "the Queen has decided" the parents-of-two won't be allowed to appear on the balcony for the Trooping of the Color Parade since they're no longer working royals — but an insider claimed that the decision wasn't actually made by the 96-year-old monarch.