Queen Elizabeth Wasn't The One Who Banned Prince Harry & Meghan Markle From The Jubilee Balcony, Spills Source
Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle declared they were "excited and honored" to attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in June alongside their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months.
In tandem with the announcement, the palace released a statement to note that "the Queen has decided" the parents-of-two won't be allowed to appear on the balcony for the Trooping of the Color Parade since they're no longer working royals — but an insider claimed that the decision wasn't actually made by the 96-year-old monarch.
According to a Star source, it was Prince Charles, 73, and Prince William, 39, who put their foot down.
"They feel that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have caused nothing but chaos since moving to America with their endless tell-alls and interviews throwing shade at the royal family," explained the insider. "They think it would be hypocritical of Harry and Meghan acting all smiles and waving to the crowds from the balcony like they're one big happy family."
The insider noted that Charles and William were particularly peeved after Harry, 37, said in an ABC interview that despite the physical distance from his grandmother, he always makes sure she's surrounded by "the right people," which the men "took as a personal dig."
On the other hand, the Queen was reportedly open to the idea of having the Sussexes by her side on the balcony.
Despite the balcony ban, Harry is still hopeful that the brood will have a great family reunion, though the source claimed the Suits actress, 40, isn't as optimistic, as she still holds a grudge against the royals. So much so, the insider spilled, "She might even pull out at the last minute."
Meanwhile, reporter Omid Scobie insisted the dad-of-two spoke with the Queen "about the possibility of not attending Trooping the Color long before" the official announcement was made.
The balcony decision aside, author Tom Bower believes William and wife Kate Middleton, 40, will just be keeping an eye on the Sussexes to make sure nothing goes awry.
"William will worry that Harry and Meghan will pull a stunt to try to get the limelight," he stated. "Kate and William would be foolish not to be suspicious and would be unwise not to be cautious."