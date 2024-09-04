or
Queen's Brian May Reveals He Suffered a 'Minor Stroke' That Left Him With 'No Control' of His Arm

Queen's Brian May revealed he suffered a 'minor stroke' in a video posted to Instagram on May 4.

Sept. 4 2024, Published 7:16 a.m. ET

Queen's Brian May is discussing his health battle with fans.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, September 4, the rocker, 77, said the scare happened in the past week.

“The good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days,” May said. “I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago … what they called it was a minor stroke.”

Brian May took to Instagram to share the health update with fans.

“All of a sudden, out of the blue, I didn’t have any control of [my left] arm. So it’s a little scary,” he continued, pointing out how the staff at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, England, stepped up and took care of him. “I didn’t want to say anything at the time because I didn’t want anything surrounding [it]. I really don’t want sympathy. Please don’t do that because it’ll clutter up my inbox and I hate that.”

The rocker is recovering at home.

Fortunately, May is now recovering at home.

“Just doing what I’m told, which is basically nothing. I’m grounded,” he said of how he's been doing. “I’m not allowed to go out, I’m not allowed to drive, not allowed to get on the plane. Not allowed to raise the heart rate too high. But I’m good.”

Many fans took to the comments section to wish him well.

Of course, people took to the comments section to wish May well during this time period.

One person wrote, "So glad that you are well and recovering fully. ❤❤ and congratulations on how the documentary was received. Praying for your continued healing and for further success on your fight against badger culling," while another said, "I’m so happy to hear everything is ok ❤️ We were worried!!"

A third person added, "I’m so glad that you are ok Sir Bri! I was so worried about you! Sending you healing vibes and lots of love!! ❤️🤘🎸."

The musician suffered a 'small' heart attack in 2020.

This is hardly the first time May has been candid about his health woes.

In May 2020, the musician said he suffered a "small" heart attack that left him "very near death."

“It’s not something that did me any harm. It was about 40 minutes of pain in the chest and tightness, and that feeling in the arms and sweating,” he explained.

At the time, May got three stents in his heart.

“I walked out with a heart that’s very strong now, so I think I’m in good shape for some time to come,” he said. “I was actually very near death … I didn’t die. I came out and I would have been full of beans if it hadn’t been for the leg."

