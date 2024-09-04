Queen's Brian May Reveals He Suffered a 'Minor Stroke' That Left Him With 'No Control' of His Arm

Queen's Brian May revealed he suffered a 'minor stroke' in a video posted to Instagram on May 4.

“The good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days,” May said. “I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago … what they called it was a minor stroke .”

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, September 4, the rocker, 77, said the scare happened in the past week.

Brian May took to Instagram to share the health update with fans.

“All of a sudden, out of the blue, I didn’t have any control of [my left] arm. So it’s a little scary ,” he continued, pointing out how the staff at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, England, stepped up and took care of him. “I didn’t want to say anything at the time because I didn’t want anything surrounding [it]. I really don’t want sympathy. Please don’t do that because it’ll clutter up my inbox and I hate that.”

“Just doing what I’m told, which is basically nothing. I’m grounded,” he said of how he's been doing. “I’m not allowed to go out, I’m not allowed to drive, not allowed to get on the plane. Not allowed to raise the heart rate too high. But I’m good.”

Many fans took to the comments section to wish him well.

One person wrote, "So glad that you are well and recovering fully. ❤❤ and congratulations on how the documentary was received. Praying for your continued healing and for further success on your fight against badger culling," while another said, "I’m so happy to hear everything is ok ❤️ We were worried!!"

A third person added, "I’m so glad that you are ok Sir Bri! I was so worried about you! Sending you healing vibes and lots of love!! ❤️🤘🎸."