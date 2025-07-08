Rachael Kirkconnell Is Interested in Appearing on Reality TV 'If It's the Right Fit': 'I Don't Know If I Could Do Another Dating Show'

Earlier this year, James, 33, shocked the world when he announced his breakup from the content creator on Instagram. However, the brunette beauty came out on top and is now traveling, hanging out with friends and trying to see the bright side of everything.

"You gotta get through the storm to see the rainbow — even at my lowest I remind myself it’s a blessing to feel the emotions that I am feeling. There are so much worse things currently happening in the world and even on the days where I’m sad or really struggling with my mental health, I still know I’m so lucky and I always tell myself it will get better. This too shall pass," she shares. "I already giggle to myself thinking about where I was a few months ago compared to now (such a drama queen), and I can’t wait to see where I'm at a year from now. When you are at a low point in your life, always remind yourself that there will also be a high point, and so much in between. That’s life, baby!"