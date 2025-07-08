Rachael Kirkconnell Is Interested in Appearing on Reality TV 'If It's the Right Fit': 'I Don't Know If I Could Do Another Dating Show'
Rachael Kirkconnell, who appeared on Season 25 of The Bachelor, isn't opposed to appearing on reality TV again — even though she didn't end up marrying Matt James, whom she dated following the show.
"I definitely would if it felt like the right fit for me or something I was scared BUT excited to do! I don’t know if I could see myself doing another dating show, only because I am wary of people’s true intentions, but there’s so much more out there that I would love to try. I guess we will find out," the reality starlet, 28, exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Lavanila’s new Hair and Body Mist.
Earlier this year, James, 33, shocked the world when he announced his breakup from the content creator on Instagram. However, the brunette beauty came out on top and is now traveling, hanging out with friends and trying to see the bright side of everything.
"You gotta get through the storm to see the rainbow — even at my lowest I remind myself it’s a blessing to feel the emotions that I am feeling. There are so much worse things currently happening in the world and even on the days where I’m sad or really struggling with my mental health, I still know I’m so lucky and I always tell myself it will get better. This too shall pass," she shares. "I already giggle to myself thinking about where I was a few months ago compared to now (such a drama queen), and I can’t wait to see where I'm at a year from now. When you are at a low point in your life, always remind yourself that there will also be a high point, and so much in between. That’s life, baby!"
She continues, "I hope I am empowering other women by just being someone they can relate to and understand that they aren’t alone. I hope I can remind them to speak up for themselves, stand up for themselves, remind themselves of their worth, and to just be an example of being on your own and that being totally okay. Being on your own can be scary and fun and empowering and exciting, especially at my age. We just need to learn to embrace it and ignore what society is telling us what we should be doing and where we should be at this point in our lives."
For now, Kirkconnell is "thriving" in her favorite season: summer.
"Whether I am on a trip or sitting at home doing absolutely nothing, I love the heat, the weather whether it’s rain or shine, the food, activity… this year it is slower than I imagined it would be, but I've spent a lot of quality time with both my friends and family and my favorite weeks have been the weeks have actually been the ones that I’ve been at home and had slower days. It feels healing."
"I don’t think I’m living my best life right now but that doesn’t mean I’m not enjoying it and cherishing it. I’ve always thought to myself my best life was when i was a kid and I think ill feel the same when i’m older with (hopefully) a family of my own — kids, grandkids, and much more experience and lessons under my belt. I’m still pretty off-course at the moment but that doesn’t mean I’m not among for the ride. but I do have to say I am happy with how things have turned out and I'm so excited for what’s to come."
Whether that's a return to the small screen or something else, Kirkconnell says there's "so many different ways" her career can go.
"I think for the next few years I'll be throwing spaghetti at the wall and seeing what sticks, what makes me happiest, and what projects excite me the most to where I know I should pursue it more. Only time will tell!" she says.
Part of Kirkconnell's journey as a content creator involves working with different brands, including Lavanila, which just released their new Hair and Body Mist.
"I decided to partner up with Lavanila because I loved the new Hair + Body Mist right from the get go, and the more I learned, the more I wanted to share this product with my audience. It smells incredible, it lasts for hours and it is GOOD for your hair and skin unlike other perfumes and mists that use harsh ingredients and can disrupt your hormones, or dry your hair and skin out," she gushes. "Again, I really love that it uses natural ingredients like jojoba oil and real madagascar vanilla over harsh chemicals that don’t do your body any good. I also just cannot stand the way my hair smells after I straighten or curl it (have you ever smelt burnt hair? gross!) and having Lavanila be the last step in my hair routine now, I don’t smell that smell anymore. I also have so many others around me telling me how good i smell ever since I’ve been using it!"
The influencer found the product through her mom, who has always had perfume in her purse for "as long" as she can remember.
"I’ve been familiar with the brand for years, however, when they introduced me to their hair and body mists, I fell in love with the brand all on my own, and even put my mom on to the hair mists! Full circle moment," she says. "It’s always the last step of my hair routine before I run out the door, but I also throw one into my purse because your hair is always holding on to strong smells. So whether you go out to eat or sit outside for hours, you don’t HAVE to smell like those fajitas you ordered or like a puppy who has been running around outside all day. I spray it head to toe for a refresh and anywhere I go next, I still have people telling me how good I smell!"