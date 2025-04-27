Rachael Kirkconnell Reveals How She Pulled Herself Out of a 'Dark Place' After Shocking Matt James Split

During an exclusive chat with OK!, The Bachelor star reflects on how she's healed from the emotional demise of her longterm relationship while sharing her new post-breakup self-care favorite — Each & Every 's natural deodorant.

"I had my days where I wanted to shut off the world — that's totally fine, totally normal," she explains. "You take the time that you need, but after a while, I started to appreciate the new time that I had and how all of my time could be poured right back into me if I wanted it to."

"In a way, I told myself, 'This is a time where I could be a little bit selfish and I could really focus on myself,'" the brunette beauty declares. "Whenever I found myself in a dark place — where I'm really not having that motivation or I'm really having to dig deep to find that self-care or self-love — you just have to romanticize everything and you have to do it for yourself."

Kirkconnell says she's "very thankful" for the time she has now to "pour everything back into myself because I haven't done that in a very long time."