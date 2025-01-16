'Bachelor' Stars Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Split After 4 Years
Another one bites the dust: Bachelor stars Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have split after four years.
“Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts. Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding,” James, 33, wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of him and Kirkconnell from his season of The Bachelor.
“Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord 💔,” James added in the caption.
In October 2024, the pair spoke about taking their relationship to the next level, with an engagement potentially being on the horizon.
“I think that’s the next step,” James said during an episode of the “De-Influenced with Dani + Jordan” podcast. “Having had so many of Rachael’s friends go through engagements, I wouldn’t dare go look at a ring without consulting Rachael first.”
“I have the finger ready,” she joked on the podcast. “I feel that’s definitely something we want. I’m on his time. My problem is I definitely need to go find a ring I like and everything, but that’s on him at that point. … That’s a problem, I don’t even know what I want.”
For his part, James quipped he had been "hinting at marriage for a very long time."
“I don’t think Rachael is taking my hints seriously. I’m obviously a couple years older than you and women tend to outlive the men because, I don’t know, but that’s typically how it goes. I fully embrace being a stay-at-home dad. I will stay home and take care of the kids, so I’m gonna empower you … [to] start your own brand," he continued.
Kirkconnell said she "loves the idea of getting married," adding she wanted to have kids with her other half.
“But, the idea of planning a wedding really puts me off. Like sometimes I’m just, like, ‘Let’s just elope,'" she stated.
The pair first met on Season 25 of The Bachelor, which was filmed in 2020. Though James picked the brunette babe, her past came to haunt her when it was revealed she attended a plantation-themed party. The duo split but reconciled in March 2021.