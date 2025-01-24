'Mean Girls' Cast: Where Are the Main Stars Now?
Lindsay Lohan
After starring in Mean Girls as Cady Heron, Lindsay Lohan expanded her career both as an actress and a singer.
While releasing albums between 2004 and 2005, Lohan joined the cast members of Herbie: Fully Loaded, I Know Who Killed Me and Just My Luck. She also scored a TV gig, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, on MTV in 2019 and appeared in the 2022 Netflix holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas.
Lohan landed another role in Irish Wish before her scheduled reunion with Jamie Lee Curtis for the upcoming Freaky Friday sequel, titled Freakier Friday.
As for her personal life, the Get a Clue star tied the knot with Bader Shammas in 2022 and welcomed their first baby, Luai, in the next year.
Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams, now a mom-of-two, saw a boom in her career after playing the role of Regina George in Mean Girls, starring in more hit shows and films like The Notebook, Wedding Crashers, The Lucky Ones, Spotlight, True Detective and Midnight in Paris.
She also notably became Benedict Cumberbatch's onscreen love interest in the 2016 Marvel film Doctor Strange and in the 2022 sequel. Most recently, she joined the cast of Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret, as Margaret's mother.
McAdams will make her Broadway debut in Mary Jane this year. Additionally, Deadline confirmed she is currently in talks to appear in Sam Raimi's horror thriller Send Help.
Amanda Seyfried
Mean Girls' Karen Smith — Amanda Seyfried — has been busy due to her film and TV gigs.
In 2006, Seyfried joined the cast of the HBO drama Big Love while working in the Mamma Mia! franchise and Tom Hooper's 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables. Her work in Mank earned her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress in 2021.
The following year, she brought home her first Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie after starring in The Dropout. She also got the lead role in the Apple TV+ The Crowded Room in 2023.
Seyfried has welcomed two children with her husband, Thomas Sadoski, following their 2017 wedding.
Lacey Chabert
After Mean Girls, Lacey Chabert began working on flicks like Black Christmas and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past while also starring in more than 30 Hallmark movies. She also voiced characters in Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny, Transformers: Rescue Bots and Justice League Action, to name a few.
In 2016, she wed David Nehdar, with whom she shares daughter Julia.
Lizzy Caplan
Lizzy Caplan, who played the role of Janis Ian in Mean Girls, exchanged vows with Tom Riley in 2017 and gave birth to son Alfie in 2021.
Aside from expanding her family, Caplan also worked hard to have a flourishing career in the industry. She has appeared in films and TV series like Hot Tub Time Machine, Now You See Me 2, New Girl, True Blood and Cloverfield over the past years.
From 2013 to 2016, Caplan played Virginia Johnson on Masters of S-- while also working on Castle Rock, The Interview and Allied.
Daniel Franzese
After working in Mean Girls, Daniel Franzese starred in TV series like Conviction and Recovery Road. He notably appeared on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Party Down, GLOW and RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race.
Franzese popped the question to Joseph Bradley Phillips in 2016, but they split two years later.
Tina Fey
30 Rock creator Tina Fey expanded her empire both in front and behind the camera. She co-created the hit Netflix comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and appeared in films like Wine Country, Baby Mama and Date Night, to name a few.
In 2011, she published her memoir Bossypants, and worked on the Broadway rendition of Mean Girls from August 2018 until the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down in March 2021.
Fey now has two children with Jeff Richmond, whom she married in 2001.
Tim Meadows
The famous Mr. Duvall, Tim Meadows, added more notable films and shows after appearing in Mean Girls: The Benchwarmers, Jack & Jill, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, The Goldbergs and Dream Scenario.
In 2005, he and Michelle Taylor filed for divorce. They share sons, Isaiah and Julian, together.
Amy Poehler
Amy Poehler's career did not stop when Mean Girls ended, as she appeared in films like The Ex, Wild Girls Gone, Baby Mama, Are You Here and A Very Murray Christmas in the years thereafter.
Poehler notably starred in Parks and Recreation for seven seasons starting in 2009. She also voiced Joy in Pixar's hit film Inside Out and co-create the animated series, Duncanville.
The mom-of-two was married to Will Arnett from 2003 to 2016.
Ana Gasteyer
Ana Gasteyer secured recurring and prominent roles after Mean Girls, appearing in People of Earth, Suburgatory, Happiest Season, Wine Country and The Good Wife.
In 2021, she landed the lead role on the sitcom American Auto before nabbing Elphaba's role in the Chicago and Broadway productions of Wicked.
Gasteyer has been married to Charlie McKittrick since 1996. They have two children together.
Jonathan Bennett
In the years after working in Mean Girls, Jonathan Bennett added more titles to his filmography and starred in flicks like Van Wilder: Freshman Year and Dukes of Hazzard: The Beginning.
He made his Broadway debut in the musical Spamalot in January.
Rajiv Surendra
Rajiv Surendra appeared in more films after working in Mean Girls but ultimately shifted his career when he founded a calligraphy business in New York in 2010.
In 2017, Surendra wrote his memoir, The Elephants in My Backyard.