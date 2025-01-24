'Mean Girls' Cast: Where Are the Main Stars Now?

After starring in Mean Girls as Cady Heron, Lindsay Lohan expanded her career both as an actress and a singer.

While releasing albums between 2004 and 2005, Lohan joined the cast members of Herbie: Fully Loaded, I Know Who Killed Me and Just My Luck. She also scored a TV gig, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, on MTV in 2019 and appeared in the 2022 Netflix holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas.

Lohan landed another role in Irish Wish before her scheduled reunion with Jamie Lee Curtis for the upcoming Freaky Friday sequel, titled Freakier Friday.

As for her personal life, the Get a Clue star tied the knot with Bader Shammas in 2022 and welcomed their first baby, Luai, in the next year.