Diane Keaton's Life In Photos: Remembering the Oscar-Winning Actress After Her Death at 79

Article continues below advertisement

Diane Keaton Dominated Broadway Before Launching Her Career in TV and Film

Source: MEGA Diane Keaton died on October 11.

Diane Keaton made an indelible mark as one of the most sought-after Hollywood actresses. Born on January 5, 1946, in Los Angeles, Calif., Keaton made her acting debut in the Broadway production of Hair in 1968. After nine months in the show, she left the cast to pursue other projects, including the 1969 film Play It Again, Sam.

Article continues below advertisement

Diane Keaton Landed a Breakout Role in 'The Godfather'

Source: MEGA Diane Keaton pursued an acting career after studying at Santa Ana College.

In 1970, Keaton scored her first-ever film screen credit in Lovers and Other Strangers. She began solidifying her status as a film actress when she was tapped to play the role of Kay Adams-Corleone, the wife of Al Pacino's character, in The Godfather in 1972. She reprised her role in the 1974 and 1990 sequels.

Article continues below advertisement

Diane Keaton Won an Oscar for Her Performance in 'Annie Hall'

Source: MEGA Diane Keaton's appearance in 'The Godfather' opened the door to many more opportunities.

Keaton's performance as the titular character in the 1977's Annie Hall would win her an Oscar for Best Actress. According to the 5 Flights Up star, the Woody Allen-directed film was her "favorite." "Woody didn't know if it would work. He didn't trust it — he'd say 'It's just another sitcom,'" she revealed in an interview with People.

Article continues below advertisement

Diane Keaton Had High-Profile Relationships

Source: MEGA Diane Keaton had been open about her decision not to get married.

While enjoying her rise to fame in Hollywood, Keaton dated A-list stars whom she once referred to as her "many loves." She was first romantically linked to Allen in the early 1970s while they were working on several projects. They remained friends after their split. Keaton moved on with Pacino and dated him on-and-off throughout the 1980s until they called it quits in 1990. She also dated Warren Beatty for five years. In a conversation with Interview published in 2021, Keaton opened up about her decision not to get married. "It goes back to my mother, because, for me, most everything does," she said. "I love my dad, of course — that goes without saying — but she was always there, and he was always working. He was working hard, and he was really interesting. And he loved her, too." Keaton shared she saw how much her mother gave up while raising her and her siblings. "I mentioned watching her get that crowning glory and being Mrs. Highland Park," she added. "After that, we moved down to Santa Ana, and it was over. There was no more trying things out. I feel like she chose family over her dreams. And she was just the best mother, but I think that she is the reason why I didn't get married… I didn't want to give up my independence."

Article continues below advertisement

With The Other Hollywood Powerhouses

Source: MEGA Diane Keaton attended events with her Hollywood pals.

Keaton was all smiles with Olivia Newton-John and Sally Field at the 24th Annual People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

Diane Keaton's Success Continued

Source: MEGA Diane Keaton also established a career as a director and executive producer.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

The veteran actress starred in more shows and films following her Oscar win, including Interiors, Reds, Manhattan, Father of the Bride, Marvin's Room, The Other Sister, The Little Drummer Girl, The First Wives Club and Northern Lights. The first film she directed, Heaven, was released in 1987. Keaton continued showcasing her skills in more comedies after working with Meg Ryan and Lisa Kudrow in the 2000 film Hanging Up, extending her legacy as an actress. She starred in Something's Gotta Give, Because I Said So, Mad Money, Morning Glory, Darling Companion, And So It Goes, Love the Coopers, Book Club and Poms. She also brought Jenny's character to life with her voice role in Finding Dory.

Article continues below advertisement

Diane Keaton Adopted 2 Children

Source: MEGA Diane Keaton is survived by her two children.

Keaton became a first-time mom when she adopted her daughter, Dexter, in 1996. She later expanded her family by welcoming her son, Duke, in 2001. "I didn't think that I was ever going to be prepared to be a mother," the mom-of-two told Ladies' Home Journal. "Motherhood was not an urge I couldn't resist. It was more like a thought I'd been thinking for a very long time. So I plunged in."

Article continues below advertisement

Diane Keaton Was Honored With a Life Achievement Award

Source: MEGA Diane Keaton received the honor in 2017.

In 2017, Keaton attended the American Film Institute's gala, where she was awarded a Life Achievement Award. "It's the wedding I never had and the retirement party I never wanted," she said of receiving the recognition. "When I got the phone call, I was simultaneously thrilled but also terrified. Because it meant I was going to have to look back on my life as a performer. So right now I'm anxious. It's terrifying to see your life go by!"

Article continues below advertisement

Diane Keaton at Her Hand & Footprint Ceremony

Source: MEGA Diane Keaton's children joined her at the event.

Keaton celebrated another special milestone at her Hand & Footprint Ceremony at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre in August 2022. Her children made an appearance at the event to support her.

Article continues below advertisement

Diane Keaton Worked on Her Final Projects

Source: MEGA Diane Keaton worked in several comedies throughout her career.

In the years leading up to her death, Keaton kept her creative spirit alive on both the small and big screens. She voiced Michellee's character in Green Eggs and Ham from 2019 to 2022 and reprised her role as Diana in Book Club: The Next Chapter in 2023. Keaton also starred as Linda in Arthur's Whisky before appearing in what would become her final film, Summer Camp.

Article continues below advertisement

Diane Keaton Died at the Age of 79

Source: MEGA No cause of death has been shared as of press time.