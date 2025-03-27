or
'Immature' Rachel Zegler Blasted by Jonah Platt Over 'Snow White' Drama, Claims She 'Hurt the Film's Box Office'

Composite photo of Jonah Platt and Rachel Zegler
Source: @jonahplatt/Instagram; MEGA

Rachel Zegler was blasted by Jonah Platt over 'Snow White' drama, as he claims she 'hurt the film's box office.'

By:

March 27 2025, Published 9:54 a.m. ET

Jonah Platt slammed Rachel Zegler in the wake of controversy surrounding Disney’s new version of Snow White.

Photo of Rachel Zegler
Source: MEGA

Jonah Platt said Rachel Zegler had to be reprimanded.

A commenter on Instagram asked Platt if his father — who was a producer on the film — “flew to New York City to reprimand an actress,” referencing Variety’s report about behind-the-scenes drama between Disney and Zegler after her pro-Palestine and anti-Trump comments.

“You really want to do this?” Platt began unleashing. “Yeah, my dad, the producer of the enormous piece of Disney IP with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line, had to leave his family to fly across the country to reprimand his 20-year-old employee for dragging her personal politics into the middle of promoting the movie for which she signed a multi-million dollar contract to get paid and do publicly for.”

He noted this was called “adult responsibility and accountability, stating Zegler’s words “hurt the film’s box office.”

Photo of Jonah Platt
Source: @jonahplatt/Instagram

Jonah Platt claimed Rachel Zegler dragged her 'personal politics' into the middle of promoting 'Snow White.'

While the film was No. 1 at the box office during its opening weekend, it only grossed $87 million, which was a tiny amount when noting its $270 million budget.

“Free speech does not mean you’re allowed to say whatever you want in your private employment without repercussions,” he continued. “Tens of thousands of people worked on that film and she hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires at the risk of all the colleagues and crew and blue-collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful.”

Platt concluded with a bold statement, claiming, “Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged.”

Photo of Gal Gadot
Source: MEGA

Rachel Zegler is rumored to be feuding with 'Snow White' costar Gal Gadot.

As OK! reported, Zegler has been in a rumored feud with her costar Gal Gadot over the comments Zegler made.

According to People, an insider said Zegler “has nothing in common with Gal Gadot, a mom of four kids.”

“On top of that,” they added, “their political views differ, adding to the tension.”

The political views the insider is referring to is that Gadot is Israeli and has been vocal about the crimes committed by Hamas against her home country on October 7, 2023, while Zegler posted “free Palestine” to her social media page.

Photo of Rachel Zegler
Source: MEGA

Rachel Zegler was hit with racist remarks when it was reported she'd be starring in 'Snow White.'

Zegler was initially hit with racist remarks on social media after being cast as Snow White due to her Latinx background. She also turned heads when she claimed in an interview the original version of Snow White “was dated.”

“Gal’s attitude is that you don’t criticize and cause drama for a project you signed on to do,” a source said, regarding Galdot’s remarks on the old Snow White. “She just doesn’t get it.”

