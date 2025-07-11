Rachel Zoe Slams Rumors She's Joining 'RHOBH' for the 'Money': 'Ridiculous'

Rachel Zoe is returning to reality TV, and she's ready to set the record straight about her motivations for joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its upcoming 15th season.

The celebrity stylist, 53, reflected on her journey since her last show, The Rachel Zoe Project, which aired from 2008 and canceled in 2013. At the time, her son Skyler Berman was just 2 years old and she was pregnant with her second son, Kaius Berman, who is now 11.