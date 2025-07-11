or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
REALITY TV

Rachel Zoe Slams Rumors She's Joining 'RHOBH' for the 'Money': 'Ridiculous'

Photo of Rachel Zoe
Source: Mega

Rachel Zoe revealed why she returned to TV and how her life changed since her last show.

By:

July 11 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Rachel Zoe is returning to reality TV, and she's ready to set the record straight about her motivations for joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its upcoming 15th season.

The celebrity stylist, 53, reflected on her journey since her last show, The Rachel Zoe Project, which aired from 2008 and canceled in 2013. At the time, her son Skyler Berman was just 2 years old and she was pregnant with her second son, Kaius Berman, who is now 11.

Photo of Rachel Zoe
Source: Mega

Rachel Zoe said filming ‘RHOBH’ has felt ‘organic’ and ‘fun’ so far.

"I found out about my casting on my way to Sky's graduation from middle school," Rachel revealed in an interview with a news outlet. "I actually cried. I was like, 'How is this even possible?' The whole thing is wild."

She officially confirmed her spot on the RHOBH cast with a social media post on June 6, just months after announcing her split from her husband of 26 years, Rodger Berman.

"While building my different businesses and raising my kids over the past 10 years, I've discussed coming back to TV in different ways," the starlet explained. "It had to be when I really felt like I had a lot to share. My life has shifted in many ways personally and professionally, so I felt now was the right time to sit with an amazing group of women and talk about my new life."

Rachel knows some aspects of her lifestyle may seem unattainable, but she has found joy in connecting with others through her story. "I know that sounds silly because I'm a fashion person, and my life may not be that relatable, but I go through very real things and emotions. I live my life in a very normal way most of the time," she shared.

Photo of Rachel Zoe, Skyler and Kaius Berman
Source: @rachelzoe/Instagram

Rachel Zoe's casting call for 'RHOBH' came while on the way to her son's graduation.

rachel zoe

Rachel emphasized she's "not doing the show for the money."

"The rumors are so ridiculous," she remarked.

Since her first show debuted in 2008, Rachel has adapted to the changing landscape of media.

"Back then, there was maybe Twitter, but what exists now is different," she noted. "One incorrect thing gets said, and it's everywhere in 60 seconds. That's been a little surreal."

Photo of Rachel Zoe
Source: Mega

Rachel Zoe rose to prominence in 'The Rachel Zoe Project,' which aired until 2013.

Rachel initially created The Rachel Zoe Project to offer an inside look at the fashion industry. "At least twice a day, someone comes up to me and says, 'I became a stylist because of you and your show,'" she shared. "I inspired young people to live their dreams."

Filming RHOBH has been a different experience for Rachel. "It's very organic," she said. "When the cameras roll, I don't feel them. Let's just roll and be organic about how we create this. It's been fun."

Photo of Rachel Zoe
Source: @rachelzoe/Instagram

Rachel Zoe said she felt now was the ‘right time’ to share more details about her life.

Despite working in fashion, Rachel approaches her style similarly on both shows. "On The Rachel Zoe Project, I got dressed in real time every day. Now, I'm winging it too. I wish I could say that it was planned — it's a little bit ready, set, go," she said.

Rachel is excited to film Bozoma Saint John and long-time pal Kathy Hilton. "Boz I had on my podcast and fell in love with her," she shared. "I've known Kathy for about 20 years. She's a great friend and a big reason why I'm doing the show."

