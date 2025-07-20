or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > The Office
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

'Office' Reunion Alert! Rainn Wilson and Jenna Fischer Share Heartwarming Selfies

Photo of Rainn Wilson and Jenna Fischer
Source: @rainnwilson/INSTAGRAM

Rainn Wilson and Jenna Fischer reunited, thrilling 'The Office' fans.

By:

July 20 2025, Published 10:33 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Fans of The Office can rejoice! Rainn Wilson and Jenna Fischer, who charmed audiences as Dwight Schrute and Pam Beesly, reunited on June 15, and they couldn't wait to share the moment with everyone.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Rainn Wilson and Jenna Fischer charmed audiences as Dwight Schrute and Pam Beesly in 'The Ofiice.'
Source: @rainnwilson/INSTAGRAM

Rainn Wilson and Jenna Fischer charmed audiences as Dwight Schrute and Pam Beesly in 'The Ofiice.'

Article continues below advertisement

Wilson kicked off the nostalgia trip by posting two photos from their lunch together on Instagram. "Had a great time with one of my favorite people on the planet!" he shared.

He added a playful twist, writing, "Then we recorded audio in the back for her car for those gosh darn Office Ladies! (in case you were wondering she had breakfast for lunch. I had a salad because I'm too chubby)."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @rainnwilson/INSTAGRAM

Rainn Wilson shared their reunion on his Instagram page.

Article continues below advertisement

Reflecting on their memories, Wilson affectionately called Fischer "this amazing, gorgeous woman I first met at our office audition callback in late 2003!"

He wrapped up his post with a heartfelt reminder: "Can you believe it!? Dwight and Pam forever! #Dwam."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Rainn Wilson and Jenna Fischer's friendship lasted after their series ended.
Source: MEGA

Rainn Wilson and Jenna Fischer's friendship lasted after their series ended.

MORE ON:
The Office

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Fischer couldn't hide her excitement either. In the comments, she wrote, "This made my heart so happy!!"

She also shared Wilson's post on her Instagram Stories, calling him "kind of my friend ❤️."

Article continues below advertisement

The love didn't stop there. Angela Kinsey, who portrayed Angela Martin, chimed in with, "This makes my heart happy! Love you guys! ❤️," while Kate Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer on the show, expressed her affection with a series of heart emojis.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Angela Kinsey and Kate Flannery
Source: MEGA

Angela Kinsey played Angela Martin, while Kate Flannery played Meredith Palmer on 'The Office.'

Article continues below advertisement

The beloved sitcom, which aired for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013, continues to hold a special place in the hearts of its fans.

In a previous interview with a news outlet, Fischer revealed that the cast maintains a close bond. "It's called 'Office Peeps,' and we all text on it, send pictures and updates," she said about their ongoing group message.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Angela Kinsey revealed that 'The Office' cast has a group chat, with Creed Bratton keeping things lively.
Source: MEGA

Angela Kinsey revealed that 'The Office' cast has a group chat, with Creed Bratton keeping things lively.

Kinsey confirmed in a recent chat that the thread is still buzzing with activity.

"Interestingly enough, I feel like Rainn checks in the most, which is very sweet," Kinsey said. She also mentioned the unpredictable antics of Creed Bratton, who keeps things lively on the thread.

“One time, he made a little Christmas song with a Santa hat that flopped around. You never know what you're going to get," she added.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.