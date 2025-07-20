ENTERTAINMENT 'Office' Reunion Alert! Rainn Wilson and Jenna Fischer Share Heartwarming Selfies Source: @rainnwilson/INSTAGRAM Rainn Wilson and Jenna Fischer reunited, thrilling 'The Office' fans.

Fans of The Office can rejoice! Rainn Wilson and Jenna Fischer, who charmed audiences as Dwight Schrute and Pam Beesly, reunited on June 15, and they couldn't wait to share the moment with everyone.

Source: @rainnwilson/INSTAGRAM Rainn Wilson and Jenna Fischer charmed audiences as Dwight Schrute and Pam Beesly in 'The Ofiice.'

Wilson kicked off the nostalgia trip by posting two photos from their lunch together on Instagram. "Had a great time with one of my favorite people on the planet!" he shared. He added a playful twist, writing, "Then we recorded audio in the back for her car for those gosh darn Office Ladies! (in case you were wondering she had breakfast for lunch. I had a salad because I'm too chubby)."

Reflecting on their memories, Wilson affectionately called Fischer "this amazing, gorgeous woman I first met at our office audition callback in late 2003!" He wrapped up his post with a heartfelt reminder: "Can you believe it!? Dwight and Pam forever! #Dwam."

Source: MEGA Rainn Wilson and Jenna Fischer's friendship lasted after their series ended.

Fischer couldn't hide her excitement either. In the comments, she wrote, "This made my heart so happy!!" She also shared Wilson's post on her Instagram Stories, calling him "kind of my friend ❤️."

The love didn't stop there. Angela Kinsey, who portrayed Angela Martin, chimed in with, "This makes my heart happy! Love you guys! ❤️," while Kate Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer on the show, expressed her affection with a series of heart emojis.

Source: MEGA Angela Kinsey played Angela Martin, while Kate Flannery played Meredith Palmer on 'The Office.'

The beloved sitcom, which aired for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013, continues to hold a special place in the hearts of its fans. In a previous interview with a news outlet, Fischer revealed that the cast maintains a close bond. "It's called 'Office Peeps,' and we all text on it, send pictures and updates," she said about their ongoing group message.

Source: MEGA Angela Kinsey revealed that 'The Office' cast has a group chat, with Creed Bratton keeping things lively.