'Office' Reunion Alert! Rainn Wilson and Jenna Fischer Share Heartwarming Selfies
Fans of The Office can rejoice! Rainn Wilson and Jenna Fischer, who charmed audiences as Dwight Schrute and Pam Beesly, reunited on June 15, and they couldn't wait to share the moment with everyone.
Wilson kicked off the nostalgia trip by posting two photos from their lunch together on Instagram. "Had a great time with one of my favorite people on the planet!" he shared.
He added a playful twist, writing, "Then we recorded audio in the back for her car for those gosh darn Office Ladies! (in case you were wondering she had breakfast for lunch. I had a salad because I'm too chubby)."
Reflecting on their memories, Wilson affectionately called Fischer "this amazing, gorgeous woman I first met at our office audition callback in late 2003!"
He wrapped up his post with a heartfelt reminder: "Can you believe it!? Dwight and Pam forever! #Dwam."
Fischer couldn't hide her excitement either. In the comments, she wrote, "This made my heart so happy!!"
She also shared Wilson's post on her Instagram Stories, calling him "kind of my friend ❤️."
The love didn't stop there. Angela Kinsey, who portrayed Angela Martin, chimed in with, "This makes my heart happy! Love you guys! ❤️," while Kate Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer on the show, expressed her affection with a series of heart emojis.
The beloved sitcom, which aired for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013, continues to hold a special place in the hearts of its fans.
In a previous interview with a news outlet, Fischer revealed that the cast maintains a close bond. "It's called 'Office Peeps,' and we all text on it, send pictures and updates," she said about their ongoing group message.
Kinsey confirmed in a recent chat that the thread is still buzzing with activity.
"Interestingly enough, I feel like Rainn checks in the most, which is very sweet," Kinsey said. She also mentioned the unpredictable antics of Creed Bratton, who keeps things lively on the thread.
“One time, he made a little Christmas song with a Santa hat that flopped around. You never know what you're going to get," she added.