Ralph Fiennes, 62, Reveals Jaw-Dropping Transformation for Greek Epic 'The Return': Photos

Composite photos of Ralph Fiennes
Source: Mega; @mrralphfiennes/X

Ralph Fiennes stunned fans with his muscular physique at 62 as he transforms for his role as Odysseus in 'The Return.'

By:

April 26 2025, Published 10:50 a.m. ET

Beloved Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes got social media in a frenzy after revealing his ripped physique in a series of jaw-dropping photos.

The 62-year-old actor sparked a fitness frenzy following his major transformation for the upcoming film The Return, in which he takes on the iconic role of Greek hero Odysseus.

ralph fiennes body transformation the return
Source: @mrralphfiennes/X

Ralph Fiennes’ transformation at 62 has fans calling him 'Swoledemort.'

Since the buzz ignited in April, countless admirers flocked to witness Fiennes’ remarkable change.

But it wasn't just about lifting weights — Fiennes emerged from the fitness cocoon with a whole philosophy.

ralph fiennes body transformation the return
Source: @mrralphfiennes/X

Ralph Fiennes' dedication to his role as Odysseus includes an intense fitness regime.

"At the beginning, I have to confess, I was slightly suspicious that there was so much protein going in and so much exercise that we would have a body that looked exercised instead of a body that was consumed, a lived body. There is no gym in ancient Greece," Return director Uberto Pasolini shared in an interview with The Guardian just last March.

Photo of Ralph Fiennes
Source: Mega

Ralph Fiennes proves it’s never too late to redefine yourself — even at 62.

Pasolini added: "So, rain and water and sand and soil and fire and blood. More than anything else, it’s a spiritual and psychological journey that he’s been on. The physicality that Ralph was able to bring to the film is the physicality of somebody who has suffered and travelled and is scarred and is dried by the sun and consumed by living in a way that maybe 20 years ago would have been more difficult. The guilt and the responsibility of war would have sat on Ralph’s shoulders and in his soul and in his eyes in a similar way. But I think we were lucky to make it when we did. He brings more to the role because of the life he’s lived."

And just like that, a newfound respect for both ancient history and modern fitness routines flowed through fans’ feeds featured captivating images showcasing the Conclave star’s physical transformation. Some even went as far as referencing his papal-themed project.

"Swoledemort," a fan commented, referring to his Harry Potter character, Voldemort. Another fan added: "So this was the guy running the Grand Budapest Hotel," referencing his role in the Wes Anderson flick.

Photo of Ralph Fiennes
Source: Mega

Fans went wild over Ralph Fiennes’ commitment to 'looking like' a Greek legend.

Currently, Fiennes stars in the religious thriller, which hit Prime video on the heels of Pope Francis' death. The film centers on the election of the new pope, which the Vatican is currently preparing for after the Catholic Church leader's passing.

