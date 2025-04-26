Ralph Fiennes, 62, Reveals Jaw-Dropping Transformation for Greek Epic 'The Return': Photos

"At the beginning, I have to confess, I was slightly suspicious that there was so much protein going in and so much exercise that we would have a body that looked exercised instead of a body that was consumed, a lived body. There is no gym in ancient Greece," Return director Uberto Pasolini shared in an interview with The Guardian just last March.

Pasolini added: "So, rain and water and sand and soil and fire and blood. More than anything else, it’s a spiritual and psychological journey that he’s been on. The physicality that Ralph was able to bring to the film is the physicality of somebody who has suffered and travelled and is scarred and is dried by the sun and consumed by living in a way that maybe 20 years ago would have been more difficult. The guilt and the responsibility of war would have sat on Ralph’s shoulders and in his soul and in his eyes in a similar way. But I think we were lucky to make it when we did. He brings more to the role because of the life he’s lived."