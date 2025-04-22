Pope Francis Leaves Cultural Legacy in Death, Says Theological Expert

Pope Francis significantly transformed the Catholic Church during his decade-long papacy after he died at the age of 88, and left a mixed legacy.

In the wake of a pandemic that has reshaped church gatherings, his Easter sermon in St. Peter's Basilica in April 2020 became a poignant illustration of his leadership. At that moment, Pope Francis delivered his message to an empty congregation, urging, "This isn't a time for self-centeredness, because the challenge we're facing is shared by all."