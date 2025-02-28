Gene Hackman Could Be 'Difficult' to Work With and Was 'Really Rough' on 'The Royal Tenenbaums' Director Wes Anderson, Bill Murray Admits

The Ghostbusters alum gave an example of why Hackman — who was 95 when he was found dead inside his home — could cause trouble on set.

"I watched him once do like 25 takes where he did it perfectly with an actor who kept blowing it every single time," he recalled. "I was watching and was like, 'No wonder this guy wants to throttle people.'"

"Then he gave just sort of an ordinary performance, and the other actor got it right. And I thought Gene was going to throw the guy off the ledge of the building," Murray quipped.