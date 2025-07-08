or
'Get Away!': Ramona Singer Snubbed Emma Roberts After Thinking She Was a Fan as Awkward Interaction Revealed

Composite photo of Ramona Singer and Emma Roberts.
Source: MEGA

Ramona Singer snubbed Emma Roberts after thinking she was a fan.

By:

July 8 2025, Published 4:39 p.m. ET

When Emma Roberts approached Real Housewives of New York City alum Ramona Singer, she was not met with the warmest greeting, as the latter thought she was a regular fan.

“So, guess who I ran into!” Singer, 68, told her Instagram Story followers, panning over to show Roberts. “She wanted to say ‘hi’ to me. I said, ‘Not now!'”

'Get Away!'

Photos of Emma Roberts and Ramona Singer
Source: @ramonasinger/Instagram

Emma Roberts put her hands up to show Ramona Singer told her to 'stop' when she approached her.

Roberts, 34, piped in to make light of the situation, making sure to add she is a “big fan” of the Bravo star.

“She said, ‘Get away! No!'” the actress shared, imitating Singer by putting her hand up to show she said “stop.”

Singer revealed her daughter, Avery Singer, helped her alleviate the situation once she realized who the “fan” was.

Avery Apologized

Photo of Avery Singer
Source: @averysinger/Instagram

Avery Singer apologized to Emma Roberts on behalf of her mom.

Avery appeared on camera as well, telling her mom, “You need to immediately go fix it because you have no idea who you just shooed away.”

Avery approached the famous actress to try to avoid any damage being done.

“[I said], ‘Excuse me, I really would like to apologize on behalf of my mother,” Avery noted.

Fortunately, Roberts said everything is fine and they’re now “BFFs.”

Ramona Previously Was Slammed Over Her Behavior

Photo of Emma Roberts
Source: MEGA

Emma Roberts' encounter with Ramona Singer is not the first time the reality starlet been called out for her behavior.

This is not the first time the reality starlet has been slammed over her behavior. As OK! reported, during the Pacific Palisades wildfires, Ramona took heat for telling her Instagram followers she was waking up to a “beautiful day.”

“Unfortunately, people in Cali have no idea what their day will bring,” she added with a tear emoji and a prayer emoji. She posted a second clip, showing off a beautiful balcony with water and light in the background, and used the same caption.

Reddit users were quick to slam Ramona for the post, claiming her “heart is a void” and she had reached “a new low.”

Others called her out for being narcissistic, having “zero awareness” and being “putrid.”

Removed From BravoCon

Photo of Ramona Singer
Source: MEGA

Ramona Singer was removed from BravoCon after she used a partial racial slur.

Ramona also found herself in a pickle back in October 2023, when she was removed from BravoCon after it was revealed she used a partial racial slur in a text exchange with a Page Six reporter.

In response to a Vanity Fair article, alleging she had used the N-word in a conversation with a Black crew member when she was on RHONY, Ramona claimed she said the “N-Word” — not the actual term. The situation turned into a PR nightmare, leading Ramona to lose her job at Douglas Elliman as a real estate agent.

