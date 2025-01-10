or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Ramona Singer
OK LogoREALITY TV

'A New Low': 'RHONY' Alum Ramona Singer Slammed for 'Out of Touch' 'Narcissism' Post as California Wildfires Rage On

Photo of Ramona Singer
Source: MEGA

Ramona Singer is under fire for an Instagram Story post she made about the California wildfires.

By:

Jan. 10 2025, Published 12:46 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Real Housewives of New York City alum Ramona Singer is no stranger to controversy, but now she’s found herself getting attacked once again for a post she made involving the California wildfires.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ramona Singer
Source: @ramonasinger/Instagram

Ramona Singer starred on 'RHONY' for the first 13 seasons of the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Posting a selfie of herself smiling to her Instagram Story, Singer wrote over the picture: “Beautiful day to wake up to.”

“Unfortunately people in Cali have no idea what their day will bring,” she added with a tear emoji and a prayer emoji.

Singer posted a second photo, showing off a beautiful balcony with water and light in the background, and used the same caption.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ramona Singer
Source: MEGA

Ramona Singer was called a 'sick twisted woman' for her Instagram Story post.

Article continues below advertisement

Reddit users were quick to slam Singer for the insensitive post, especially given the current state of affairs in California.

“She honestly thinks she’s being compassionate,” one member wrote. “Ramona’s heart is a void.”

“This is a new low,” another user noted.

Others claimed she has “zero awareness,” a “level of narcissism,” is “insane” and “putrid.”

MORE ON:
Ramona Singer

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ramona Singer
Source: MEGA

Ramona Singer was called out for being 'tone deaf' in her social media post.

Article continues below advertisement

This is “her ‘sucks to be you post,’” another Reddit user lamented. “She’s so into her own self absorbed ‘reality.’ She has no ability to even imagine other people’s experiences. Zero sensitivity.”

The comments kept flowing in, with other Reddit members calling her a “morally bland idiot,” a “moron,” a “sick twisted woman” and “tone deaf.”

This is not the first time Singer has found herself in a sticky situation. Back in October 2023, she was removed from BravoCon after it was revealed she used a partial racial slur in a text exchange with a Page Six reporter.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ramona Singer
Source: MEGA

Ramona Singer came under fire after using a partial racial slur in a text with a reporter.

In response to a Vanity Fair article alleging she had used the N-word in a conversation with a Black crew member when she was on The Real Housewives of New York City, Singer claimed she said “NWord” — not the actual term. Since the situation turned into a PR nightmare, Singer lost another position— her job at Douglas Elliman as a real estate agent.

Singer starred on RHONY for the first 13 seasons of the franchise. When star Eboni Williams brought up racism allegations within the cast, Bravo ended up scrapping the reunion and firing the entire cast, leading to a massive decrease in ratings.

Still, Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen insisted the old cast is not returning and the new women are here to stay.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.