'A New Low': 'RHONY' Alum Ramona Singer Slammed for 'Out of Touch' 'Narcissism' Post as California Wildfires Rage On

Real Housewives of New York City alum Ramona Singer is no stranger to controversy, but now she’s found herself getting attacked once again for a post she made involving the California wildfires.

Ramona Singer starred on 'RHONY' for the first 13 seasons of the show.

Posting a selfie of herself smiling to her Instagram Story, Singer wrote over the picture: “Beautiful day to wake up to.”

“Unfortunately people in Cali have no idea what their day will bring,” she added with a tear emoji and a prayer emoji.

Singer posted a second photo, showing off a beautiful balcony with water and light in the background, and used the same caption.