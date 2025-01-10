'A New Low': 'RHONY' Alum Ramona Singer Slammed for 'Out of Touch' 'Narcissism' Post as California Wildfires Rage On
Real Housewives of New York City alum Ramona Singer is no stranger to controversy, but now she’s found herself getting attacked once again for a post she made involving the California wildfires.
Posting a selfie of herself smiling to her Instagram Story, Singer wrote over the picture: “Beautiful day to wake up to.”
“Unfortunately people in Cali have no idea what their day will bring,” she added with a tear emoji and a prayer emoji.
Singer posted a second photo, showing off a beautiful balcony with water and light in the background, and used the same caption.
Reddit users were quick to slam Singer for the insensitive post, especially given the current state of affairs in California.
“She honestly thinks she’s being compassionate,” one member wrote. “Ramona’s heart is a void.”
“This is a new low,” another user noted.
Others claimed she has “zero awareness,” a “level of narcissism,” is “insane” and “putrid.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
This is “her ‘sucks to be you post,’” another Reddit user lamented. “She’s so into her own self absorbed ‘reality.’ She has no ability to even imagine other people’s experiences. Zero sensitivity.”
The comments kept flowing in, with other Reddit members calling her a “morally bland idiot,” a “moron,” a “sick twisted woman” and “tone deaf.”
This is not the first time Singer has found herself in a sticky situation. Back in October 2023, she was removed from BravoCon after it was revealed she used a partial racial slur in a text exchange with a Page Six reporter.
In response to a Vanity Fair article alleging she had used the N-word in a conversation with a Black crew member when she was on The Real Housewives of New York City, Singer claimed she said “NWord” — not the actual term. Since the situation turned into a PR nightmare, Singer lost another position— her job at Douglas Elliman as a real estate agent.
Singer starred on RHONY for the first 13 seasons of the franchise. When star Eboni Williams brought up racism allegations within the cast, Bravo ended up scrapping the reunion and firing the entire cast, leading to a massive decrease in ratings.
Still, Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen insisted the old cast is not returning and the new women are here to stay.