Avery Singer Lays Low at BravoCon After Mom Ramona Was Banned Due to Racial Slur Scandal

By:

Nov. 3 2023, Published 3:59 p.m. ET

Avery Singer isn't letting her mom's troubles get in the way of a good time.

Though Ramona Singer was axed from BravoCon 2023 after it was revealed that she used a racial slur, the young adult still came out to the Las Vegas event.

Avery Singer attended BravoCon despite her mother, Ramona Singer, being uninvited from the event.

"She was talking with fans at a booth," an eyewitness exclusively tells OK! of what Avery, 28, was up to on Friday November 3. "She seemed to be laying low."

The blonde beauty was there to promote her party planning business, BachBoss.

In an interview with another outlet, she said of her current situation, "I love my mom, and I wish she could be here. I know she's so proud of us."

"I've been on Bravo since I was 12. I'm now 28, which is crazy," she added. "It's my first BravoCon, so I'm excited to be here. The support and love is amazing."

Avery has appeared in several episodes of 'RHONY.'

Meanwhile, Ramona, 66, was uninvited from the weekend-long festivties after an exposé revealed she hurled a racial slur at a Black crew member. When a news outlet asked her about the report, she claimed "the word I used was ‘NWord’" — though she then partially wrote out the derogatory term.

The situation also resulted in the The Real Housewives of New York City alum to be fired from her job at real estate agency Douglas Elliman.

The young businesswoman admitted she 'wishes' her mom could be at the Las Vegas event with her.

Ramon was set to attend the Las Vegas fest to chat about RHONY: Legacy, which is still slated to debut this December.

In the past, Avery admitted that what her mom says and does on TV affects her personal life.

Ramona was fired from several gigs after she used a racial slur.

"I have taken a backseat from the show for an extremely long time because I worked at Morgan Stanley, Neuberger Berman and was at Cameo," she explained on a podcast appearance. "Most of my finance career, I couldn't get jobs because of me being associated with the TV."

"People think that, 'Oh, you're lucky!' No! Are you kidding me? There's always a girl that's like, 'Her mom's on reality TV, like, she must suck!'" Avery continued. "It's like, no, you don't know me. You don't know my life. It's really freaking tough."

Even before Ramona's scandal, Avery made it clear that she doesn't want to use Bravo or her mom's connections to get ahead in life.

"I'm really happy for everyone and appreciate the community. I've now got to see some of it firsthand in person meeting fans and they're all so invested and incredible," she shared. "But it's also just one of those things where everyone uses parents or their families in different ways. But are you being genuine? Are you actually trying to study hard and be a person?"

"At least now I can say, I worked really hard. I went to University of Virginia," she stated. "I worked at Morgan Stanley. I pivoted from tech and I'm now starting a company. I did most of that all by myself."

