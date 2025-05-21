or
'RHONY' Alum Ramona Singer Has No Desire to Rejoin Show: 'I Have My Best Life Ever Now'

Photo of Ramona Singer
Source: @ramonasinger/Instagram

'RHONY' alum Ramona Singer has no desire to rejoin the show, insisting she has the 'best life ever now.'

By:

May 21 2025, Published 9:57 a.m. ET

While rumors about the future of The Real Housewives of New York City have been running rampant, former star Ramona Singer made it clear she does not want to return to the show.

Not Returning to 'RHONY'

Source: @Entertainment Tonight/YouTube

Ramona Singer dished on what's going on with 'RHONY' while on a red carpet.

“No,” she directly stated when asked if she’d want to come back while on the red carpet for Natalie Portman’s Fountain of Youth screening. “No, I have my best life ever now. And I loved doing it. I loved doing RHONY. It was such an experience. I would repeat it all over again, but, you know, I’m doing golf and tennis and traveling and working out. And I never looked better and never felt better.”

What's Going on With 'RHONY'?

Photo of Ramona Singer
Source: @ramonasinger/Instagram

Ramona Singer said she doesn't know what's going on with 'RHONY.'

In regards to rumors about what’s going on with the show, Singer insisted, “I really don’t know.”

“I mean, we have to leave it up to Bravo,” she elaborated. “Bravo’s a fantastic network. Everyone loves Bravo and we have to stick by whatever their decisions are.” When asked if she’s surprised Bravo allegedly wants to put the show “on pause” and “regroup,” the blonde bombshell reaffirmed Bravo “knows what they’re doing.” “So if they’re doing that, there, must be a good reason, right?” she added.

Sonja Morgan's 'in Great Health'

Photo of Sonja Morgan
Source: @sonjatmorgan/Instagram

Amid recent concerns, Ramona Singer insisted her friend Sonja Morgan is 'in great health.'

Singer was also pressed on her RHONY costar Sonja Morgan, who made headlines recently for not wanting to pay a restaurant bill in New York City and leaving a restaurant in Florida on a stretcher.

“We text, but, you know, the press likes to — listen, they don’t like to write good things,” Singer shared. “They like to write negative things and they kind of embellish right sometimes. So Sonja’s fine, she’s great and doing well. She’s in great health.”

Singer added people “take things the wrong way” and only wishes “the best” for her friend.

Ramona Running for Office

Photo of Ramona Singer
Source: @ramonasinger/Instagram

Aside from the activities she mentioned, OK! recently reported Singer is contemplating a run for political office.

“She’s been talking to conservative donors and wants to frame herself as a no-nonsense, straight-talking woman of the people,” an insider shared with a publication. "The problem is... she’s Ramona.”

A GOP strategist insisted Singer’s already got “a base of followers,” is “wealthy” and is friendly with a “lot of conservative players,” which could be “enough to land [her] a seat.”

A source close to the former reality star claimed she’s always felt “misunderstood” and is now “spinning that into a political narrative: that she’s a truth-teller being silenced.”

“It’s classic Ramona delusion — but it’s also dangerous,” they added.

