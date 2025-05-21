'RHONY' Alum Ramona Singer Has No Desire to Rejoin Show: 'I Have My Best Life Ever Now'

'RHONY' alum Ramona Singer has no desire to rejoin the show, insisting she has the 'best life ever now.'

While rumors about the future of The Real Housewives of New York City have been running rampant , former star Ramona Singer made it clear she does not want to return to the show.

“No,” she directly stated when asked if she’d want to come back while on the red carpet for Natalie Portman ’s Fountain of Youth screening. “No, I have my best life ever now. And I loved doing it. I loved doing RHONY. It was such an experience. I would repeat it all over again, but, you know, I’m doing golf and tennis and traveling and working out. And I never looked better and never felt better.”

In regards to rumors about what’s going on with the show, Singer insisted, “I really don’t know.”

“I mean, we have to leave it up to Bravo,” she elaborated. “Bravo’s a fantastic network. Everyone loves Bravo and we have to stick by whatever their decisions are.” When asked if she’s surprised Bravo allegedly wants to put the show “on pause” and “regroup,” the blonde bombshell reaffirmed Bravo “knows what they’re doing.” “So if they’re doing that, there, must be a good reason, right?” she added.