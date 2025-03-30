Inside Randall Park’s Love Life: Meet His Talented Wife Jae Suh Park
Randall Park is not just a comedic genius, but he’s also a devoted husband to the equally impressive Jae Suh Park. The couple met in Tinseltown, and romance quickly sparked after Randall made his move.
A Love Story in the Making: When Did They Tie the Knot?
Randall and Jae walked down the aisle in 2009, blissfully in love just two years after meeting at an audition for the same gig. After gathering all the courage to chat her up, Randall invited Jae to his birthday party.
"I thought she was going to leave [the party]," the Fresh Off the Boat star admitted in an interview with LA Weekly. "And here I was thinking, "I'm single, I’m a year older, and I need to be more proactive in my personal life.' But it was awkward because all my friends were there."
Parenting Goals: The Couple’s Little Star
In May 2012, Randall and Jae welcomed their daughter, Ruby Louise, into the world. Ruby is already making her mark in the entertainment scene, appearing in her dad’s web series, Baby Mentalist.
"She’s only known that her whole life. She’s seen us on TV since she was a baby, she’s come and visited us on set… I think she probably just thinks everybody’s parents are on TV," shared Jae with CVLUX Magazine. "She honestly doesn’t think it’s special and I think she couldn’t care less what we do. That’s just her normal."
South Korea to Tinseltown: Jae’s Journey to Stardom
Born in South Korea, Jae spent her first six years there before moving to Lodi, Calif., with her family.
She once shared with Emmys.com the challenges of being the only Asian family in her neighborhood, living with her uncle until she left for college.
Acting in Secret: Jae’s Hidden Talent
But here’s the catch: Jae had to develop her acting in secret, taking drama classes quietly while attending the University of California, Davis. It wasn’t until after graduation that she broke the news to her family.
"Upon graduation, it became my coming out party: I told them I wanted to be an actor, but it did not go well," she admitted to Emmys.com. “It led to fights, and being told I was crazy, that it was a strange pipe dream and that I was never going to make it. In Korea, acting was not a respected profession."
Staying True to Herself: Jae’s Career Philosophy
Undeterred, Jae is prioritizing meaningful roles over any old gig that comes her way.
"I aspire to have projects brought to me and for me to make a decision — to have a choice about what to do," the Paper Tigers star told CVLUX Magazine. "I'm grateful for whatever comes my way and obviously I feel like we’re both in a position where a lot of people aren't, but just to have more of a choice of what I do and don’t do. To do quality things I’m proud of. And to work with wonderful people."