Inside Randall Park’s Love Life: Meet His Talented Wife Jae Suh Park

Randall and Jae walked down the aisle in 2009, blissfully in love just two years after meeting at an audition for the same gig. After gathering all the courage to chat her up, Randall invited Jae to his birthday party.

"I thought she was going to leave [the party]," the Fresh Off the Boat star admitted in an interview with LA Weekly. "And here I was thinking, "I'm single, I’m a year older, and I need to be more proactive in my personal life.' But it was awkward because all my friends were there."