Randy Jackson's 'American Idol' Appearance Sparks Health Concerns: 'Painful to Watch'
May 5 2026, Published 7:43 a.m. ET
Randy Jackson’s latest return to American Idol had fans doing a double-take.
On Monday, May 4, the record executive came back to the stage, where he appeared noticeably frail and soft-spoken while mentoring the Top 5 contestants.
Sitting in a chair as he worked with the singers, Jackson — one of the show’s original judges — moved and spoke more slowly than viewers remembered, and that alone quickly set off concern online.
“Ozempic Randy Jackson can’t even stand up, he’s so frail. Pathetic,” one wrote.
Another added, “Randy Jackson is only 69 years old, why is he having trouble speaking? Is he perhaps losing too much weight, or maybe he’s sick tonight?”
“Is Randy sick or is it just his oldness showing tonight because it’s painful to watch. I’ve always loved him,” another inquired.
As OK! previously reported, Jackson underwent gastric bypass surgery back in 2003. Since then, along with support from fitness trainers, nutritionists and mental health professionals, he has lost and maintained over 114 pounds.
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On The Dr. Oz Show, he once opened up about the wake-up call that pushed him to take his health more seriously.
“Well, being on the show, being overweight, having mirrors in my house because on Idol, different than any other show, I think it's the greatest music game show ever, because we were really real with contestants,” he explained. “If you said to a contestant, you may need to drop some weight because you're trying to build stars, you've got to work on your image, and they would look at me. If I said, 'I didn't like their singing.' They all go, 'Randy, you're fat. You're overweight too.' I go, 'I have mirrors in my house. I know this.'”
“I think that and also one up in the emergency room with blood sugar over 500 and my doctor saying to me, 'There's no cure, but you can manage it.' You just go, 'Okay. Now, what are you going to do doc?' You've got a choice. What's going to happen here? I had to really get it together,” he added.
He’s also been honest about the long-term challenge of maintaining that progress.
“It’s a great jump starter. You lose a bunch of weight really fast, but maintaining’s another thing because you get there and your mind tells you, ‘Okay, phew. I’m here now. I can start to party and bring out the cheesecakes,’” he told People in 2022.
“I think if I had not figured it all out, I would’ve gained at least half, if not more, of that weight back. And I’m proud to know that we did something that helps me, that helps everyone else, and takes the guesswork out of it for everybody,” the music manager added.