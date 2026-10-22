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Randy Quaid Responds to Roseanne Barr Wanting Him to Leave His Wife for Her: 'She's Luscious'

randy quaid responds to roseanne barr romantic proposal
Source: MEGA

Randy Quaid responded to Roseanne Barr's flirty comments about their kissing scenes in ‘Meemaw.'

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Oct. 22 2026, Published 7:39 a.m. ET

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Randy Quaid is playing along with Roseanne Barr’s flirty comments!

The actor recently responded after his costar joked that she had fun kissing him on the set of her upcoming comedy series, Meemaw: A Modern Day Fable, and that she wanted him all to herself.

Now, Quaid has shared his own playful response to Barr’s confession, offering a cheeky compliment in response.

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image of Randy Quaid responded playfully after Roseanne Barr revealed she enjoyed kissing him on the set of their upcoming comedy series.
Source: MEGA

Randy Quaid responded playfully after Roseanne Barr revealed she enjoyed kissing him on the set of their upcoming comedy series.

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“Her show’s title should be changed to I LOVE ROSEANNE,” the actor told Entertainment Weekly in a statement. “She’s luuuuscious…”

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Barr 'Enjoyed Making Out With Him'

randy quaid reacts to roseanne barrs confession
Source: MEGA

Roseanne Barr joked that she wished Randy Quaid would ‘leave his wife’ and marry her after they filmed additional kissing scenes.

The 73-year-old comedian previously joked in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she “enjoyed making out with him so much that I wrote extra scenes where we would make out.”

Barr even said that she wished “he would leave his wife and marry me.”

Despite their playful exchanges and on-screen chemistry, Quaid is married to film director and producer Evi Quaid. The couple tied the knot on October 5, 1989. He was previously married to Ella Marie Jolly from 1980 until their divorce in 1989.

Roseanne, meanwhile, is not currently married but has been in a long-term relationship with writer and composer Johnny Argent since 2003.

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Inside Roseanne's Upcoming Comedy Series

image of Randy Quaid returned the compliment by suggesting the show should be called ‘I LOVE ROSEANNE.’
Source: MEGA

Randy Quaid returned the compliment by suggesting the show should be called ‘I LOVE ROSEANNE.’

Randy and Roseanne's flirty back-and-forth comes as they prepare for audiences to see them together in Meemaw: A Modern Day Fable.

According to the publication, the independently financed, eight-episode sitcom was created by Roseanne. Earlier this month, the comedian also teased the romantic scenes viewers can expect between her and Randy.

“The extras are gonna be released on Only----,” she quipped before quickly adding, “I’m kidding.”

The series was reportedly filmed and completed privately, with Randy, Drea de Matteo and Omar Gooding appearing in supporting roles.

Roseanne is now looking for a distributor and network to bring the project to a wider audience.

Roseanne Has Big Plans for Her Comeback

image of The pair star in ‘Meemaw: A Modern Day Fable,’ an independently financed, eight-episode sitcom created by Roseanne Barr.
Source: MEGA

The pair star in ‘Meemaw: A Modern Day Fable,’ an independently financed, eight-episode sitcom created by Roseanne Barr.

The comedian has high hopes for the new series and believes it builds on the work she did with her original sitcom.

“It’s every bit as revolutionary as the Roseanne show, if not more, and my work has improved with time,” Roseanne said in a recent interview. “I want everybody who disagrees in a family to sit in the same room and just laugh and go, ‘Yeah, maybe I was an a------ that time. Well, you were an a------ this time. Oh, we’re all a-------. Let’s get a beer.”

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