Randy Quaid Responds to Roseanne Barr Wanting Him to Leave His Wife for Her: 'She's Luscious'
Oct. 22 2026, Published 7:39 a.m. ET
Randy Quaid is playing along with Roseanne Barr’s flirty comments!
The actor recently responded after his costar joked that she had fun kissing him on the set of her upcoming comedy series, Meemaw: A Modern Day Fable, and that she wanted him all to herself.
Now, Quaid has shared his own playful response to Barr’s confession, offering a cheeky compliment in response.
“Her show’s title should be changed to I LOVE ROSEANNE,” the actor told Entertainment Weekly in a statement. “She’s luuuuscious…”
Barr 'Enjoyed Making Out With Him'
The 73-year-old comedian previously joked in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she “enjoyed making out with him so much that I wrote extra scenes where we would make out.”
Barr even said that she wished “he would leave his wife and marry me.”
Despite their playful exchanges and on-screen chemistry, Quaid is married to film director and producer Evi Quaid. The couple tied the knot on October 5, 1989. He was previously married to Ella Marie Jolly from 1980 until their divorce in 1989.
Roseanne, meanwhile, is not currently married but has been in a long-term relationship with writer and composer Johnny Argent since 2003.
- Roseanne Barr Admits She Loved Kissing Married Costar Randy Quaid While Filming New Show: I Wish 'He Would Leave His Wife and Marry Me'
- Tom Arnold Reacts to Ex-Wife Roseanne Barr Defending Him Years After Their Bitter Split: 'Don't Give Up'
- Sofía Vergara Cozies Up to TV Husband Ed O'Neill at 'Modern Family' Reunion: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Inside Roseanne's Upcoming Comedy Series
Randy and Roseanne's flirty back-and-forth comes as they prepare for audiences to see them together in Meemaw: A Modern Day Fable.
According to the publication, the independently financed, eight-episode sitcom was created by Roseanne. Earlier this month, the comedian also teased the romantic scenes viewers can expect between her and Randy.
“The extras are gonna be released on Only----,” she quipped before quickly adding, “I’m kidding.”
The series was reportedly filmed and completed privately, with Randy, Drea de Matteo and Omar Gooding appearing in supporting roles.
Roseanne is now looking for a distributor and network to bring the project to a wider audience.
Roseanne Has Big Plans for Her Comeback
The comedian has high hopes for the new series and believes it builds on the work she did with her original sitcom.
“It’s every bit as revolutionary as the Roseanne show, if not more, and my work has improved with time,” Roseanne said in a recent interview. “I want everybody who disagrees in a family to sit in the same room and just laugh and go, ‘Yeah, maybe I was an a------ that time. Well, you were an a------ this time. Oh, we’re all a-------. Let’s get a beer.”