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Roseanne Barr Admits She Loved Kissing Married Costar Randy Quaid While Filming New Show: I Wish 'He Would Leave His Wife and Marry Me'

roseanne barr loved kissing randy quaid
Source: MEGA

Roseanne Barr opened up about kissing costar Randy Quaid, as she teased her upcoming comedy series.

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Oct. 21 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

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Roseanne Barr is getting candid about her on-screen chemistry with Randy Quaid!

The comedian recently opened up about filming a kissing scene with her costar for her upcoming comedy series, Meemaw: A Modern Day Fable, and revealed that she enjoyed their scenes together so much that she wanted more.

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image of Roseanne Barr revealed that she enjoyed filming kissing scenes with Randy Quaid so much that she wrote additional scenes for them.
Source: MEGA

Roseanne Barr revealed that she enjoyed filming kissing scenes with Randy Quaid so much that she wrote additional scenes for them.

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“I enjoyed making out with him so much that I wrote extra scenes where we would make out,” Roseanne told The Hollywood Reporter.

The 73-year-old comedian then joked that she wished “he would leave his wife and marry me.”

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Barr Opened Up About Her Chemistry With Randy Quaid

image of The comedian joked about wishing Randy Quaid ‘would leave his wife and marry her.’
Source: MEGA

The comedian joked about wishing Randy Quaid ‘would leave his wife and marry her.’

According to the publication, Meemaw: A Modern Day Fable is an independently financed, eight-episode sitcom created by Barr.

Earlier this month, Barr also spoke about the romantic moments viewers can expect from the series, teasing plenty of intimate scenes between her and Quaid.

“The extras are gonna be released on Only----,” she quipped before quickly adding, “I’m kidding.”

Despite their playful on-screen dynamic, Quaid is married to film director and producer Evi Quaid. The couple tied the knot on October 5, 1989. He was previously married to Ella Marie Jolly from 1980 until their divorce in 1989.

Roseanne, meanwhile, is not currently married. She has been in a long-term relationship with writer and composer Johnny Argent since 2003.

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Inside Roseanne's New Comedy Series

image of Randy Quaid has been married to film director and producer Evi Quaid since October 5, 1989, while Roseanne Barr has been with Johnny Argent since 2003.
Source: MEGA

Randy Quaid has been married to film director and producer Evi Quaid since October 5, 1989, while Roseanne Barr has been with Johnny Argent since 2003.

As OK! previously reported, Roseanne became a household name in 1988 with Roseanne, the ABC sitcom that portrayed working-class family life with a realism that many television comedies of the 1980s had largely left behind.

Now, after an eight-year absence from Hollywood following controversial tweets, the comedian believes her latest project could once again shake up television.

Roseanne described Meemaw as the story of a leader of a “mixed-race family of preppers in Texas” who sets out to “throw her granddaughter the most fantastic bat mitzvah Texas has ever seen.”

The comedian reportedly filmed and completed the privately funded eight-episode series without much public attention. Randy, Drea de Matteo and Omar Gooding also appear in supporting roles.

The project is now looking for a distributor and network, as Roseanne hopes to bring the series to a wider audience.

Why Roseanne Believes Her New Show Could Make an Impact

image of Roseanne Barr's upcoming sitcom, ‘Meemaw: A Modern Day Fable,’ follows a Texas family matriarch planning an elaborate bat mitzvah for her granddaughter.
Source: MEGA

Roseanne Barr's upcoming sitcom, ‘Meemaw: A Modern Day Fable,’ follows a Texas family matriarch planning an elaborate bat mitzvah for her granddaughter.

Roseanne has high expectations for the comedy, saying she believes the new series builds on the work she did with her original sitcom.

It’s every bit as revolutionary as the Roseanne show, if not more, and my work has improved with time,” Roseanne said in a recent interview. “I want everybody who disagrees in a family to sit in the same room and just laugh and go, ‘Yeah, maybe I was an a------ that time. Well, you were an a------ this time. Oh, we’re all a-------. Let’s get a beer.”

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